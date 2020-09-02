East Carolina’s football game against UCF on Sept. 26 will not feature fans at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
ECU announced Wednesday the game will include only essential game management and broadcast personnel and a limited number of media members. The release also said parking lots operated by the university and used by fans on game day will be closed.
“This is disappointing news to deliver to Pirate Nation,” athletics director Jon Gilbert said. “Currently, it is in the best interest to proceed without fans for our first home game after consulting with local and state health officials. We are optimistic we will be able to host fans in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium during the 2020 season at the appropriate time.”
The announcement came one day after Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order to move to Phase 2.5 on Friday, which will increase the maximum number of people allowed to gather, but outdoor gatherings still can’t exceed 50 people. Phase 2.5 is in effect until Oct. 2.
The Pirates’ second home game is Oct. 17 versus Navy.
ECU football coach Mike Houston was not aware of many details regarding North Carolina’s transition to Phase 2.5 when he was asked about it immediately after Tuesday’s practice. Being told 50 people can gather, however, immediately sparked his interest at least for practice reasons.
Under the current Phase 2 restrictions of a maximum of 10 people gathering indoors and 25 outside, which will increase to 25 indoors and 50 outdoors in Phase 2.5, ECU uses multiple fields and must be cognizant of spacing during workouts. It also has affected indoor meetings within the team dynamic.
“That will make practice a little bit easier,” Houston said. “We’ll have to look at what that is for us for practice and does that mean we can meet a little easier now?”
Pirate season ticket holders were emailed about options in the case of ticket availability and parking being impacted by fan restrictions. They can receive a refund for all games impacted, transfer credit for 2021 season tickets or donate their ticket credit amount to the Pirate Club for student-athlete scholarships and receive bonus priority points.
“If it’s allowed, I will be there and I think that’s the same for everyone in my group,” said Wes Johnson, a 1985 ECU graduate who is retired and lives in Powder Springs, Ga., during a phone interview last week. “I have a lot of confidence in (Interim) Chancellor (Ron) Mitchelson and Jon Gilbert and I feel like they will make good decisions based on the information and guidance they receive. I feel good about their leadership and willing to go with what they decide.
“I’m pretty flexible and booked my hotel rooms and made sure I’m able to cancel them, but that’s always the case.”
All of the North Carolina-based Atlantic Coast Conference teams, plus Appalachian State of the Sun Belt, already announced they will not have fans at their home games through at least September. That includes Sept. 12 when preseason No. 1 Clemson plays at Wake Forest for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff televised on ABC.
The Sept. 19 slate includes Charlotte at North Carolina during the afternoon and Wake Forest at N.C. State at 8 p.m.
ECU football’s schedule this week already included a unity walk across campus Monday, one day before the team returned to practice from a COVID-19-related pause that lasted nearly two weeks. The march was student-athlete-driven and featured players and coaches from an array of Pirate sports teams.
“I was proud of the way they handled themselves,” Houston said. “We had an individual who kind of attacked our group with verbal abuse that was extreme. It was something that was hard for me to stand there and watch. I hung back to make sure there wasn’t anything that happened beyond that, but I was proud of the way our young men conducted themselves in a first-class manner. I hope they can be something Pirate Nation and in Greenville, North Carolina, everyone can rally around the stand they are taking and what they are asking.
“All they are asking for is human decency. It’ just asking that everyone needs to be treated with the same equality.”