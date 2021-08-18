There is a lot of anticipation within the East Carolina football coaching staff and player position groups for Saturday's scrimmage signaling the end of preseason camp, and if head coach Mike Houston was worried about too much looking ahead to this weekend, he was pleased with the week's early tone.
ECU held a third practice in as many days Wednesday morning. The Pirates' third-year coach described it as three straight solid days.
"It was a very physical practice on Monday and a very good shells practice yesterday and we really kind of challenged them to not have a letdown today," Houston said. "I was really pleased that we stacked together three really solid days in a row this week, just with the way we competed. We had a variety of different situations today, doing some tempo stuff and some progression stuff during the team period. I thought we handled that well and we're executing a little bit better, on both sides of the ball, every day."
ECU's offense is working toward becoming a complete package, led by quarterback Holton Ahlers and running backs Rahjai Harris and Keaton Mitchell, but also a featuring a group receivers looking to rise to consistent prominence. A slimmer C.J. Johnson has moved back to the forefront as a lead pass-catching option, and Tyler Snead is back in receiver drills after missing part of last week. Snead was in pads Wednesday and active while wearing a red non-contact jersey like the quarterbacks.
"We have so many weapons," Johnson said. "We have Tyler Snead, we have Audie Omotosho, Rahjai Harris, Keaton Mitchell and even our backups like Tyler Savage, Andre Pegues, everyone on offense can make plays. ... (The defensive secondary) likes to get a little feisty at practice, but at the end of the day, when we come into the locker room we're a brotherhood. On Saturdays, we're all going to be in the same jersey."
The receivers, specifically, are matched up daily against a Pirate secondary that the Phil Steele Preview Magazine ranked tied for the third-best DBs group in the American Athletic Conference.
Warren Saba and D.J. Ford are senior safeties. At cornerback is where Houston said Wednesday he views Ja'Quan McMillian, Malik Fleming and the emergence of Nolan Johnson as three co-starters at this point in the preseason.
"If you go out there and you're not on it, you could look up the next day and be down on the totem pole," Houston said. "I do think it has caused them to push each other, because there are so many guys playing their best ball right now. (Safety) Juan Powell is one who just really stands out as having just an outstanding camp. He's a third-year guy."
Notable
- Special teams coordinator and defensive assistant coach Tim Daoust led a fumble drill for rotating defensive players. Saba and Cruz Temple were among the defenders Daoust praised for their ability to quickly scoop the bouncing ball and look upfield.
- An 11-of-11 part of practice focused on no huddle sequences with high tempo. Tight end Ryan Jones broke free down the middle of the field and made a long reception, on a pass from Mason Garcia, for one of the offensive highlights. Holton Ahlers also connected on a pass to Maceo Donald.
On defense, Aaron Ramseur and Damel Hickman were quick in pursuit and converged to combine for a big stop on a run play versus the second-team offense led by Garcia.