GREENVILLE — Bria Stith kind of ruined her own surprise, only adding to the balance between excitement and disappointment during her virtual graduation week.
Family members, including younger sister and fellow East Carolina track and field athlete, Brooke, were planning to throw a surprise cookout at their house in Norfolk, Va., for Bria for earning a bachelor’s degree in communication from ECU this semester.
But Bria’s cap and gown were still in Greenville, and a social distancing cookout wouldn’t be complete without more traditional graduation pictures. Bria needed to be told about the graduation celebration and that she needed to retrieve her cap and gown and be back in Virginia by Friday.
The 4 hour and 24-minute round-trip, cap-and-gown drive years later will likely be a faint anecdote for Bria to tell in a story that will be more focused on how she and so many others watched their graduation ceremonies on a screen, because of COVID-19, rather than walking across a stage while surrounded by thousands of people.
“I have actually reflected on it a lot, because it is just really disappointing,” she said. “We face an unprecedented health crisis, which is understandable of why (graduation) can’t go on, but I know the coronavirus can’t overshadow this huge milestone in my life and for the entire class of 2020. It is disappointing, but ECU has done a great job and other schools across the nation are doing a great job doing it virtual instead of not having it at all.”
ECU’s spring virtual commencement ceremony was held Friday morning. Students have been participating in online classes and exams since March while campus is mainly closed.
Stith watched the ceremony with her family, which is a tight unit and definitely sports-oriented.
Parents Bryant and Barbara are former athletes. The college basketball careers of brothers B.J. and Brandan included playing together at Old Dominion, where dad has been an assistant coach since 2013.
Bria and Brooke both will be continuing their academic and athletic careers next school year with the Pirates.
“Family time is good for me,” Bria said. “When I decided that I wanted to attend ECU, it wasn’t a decision just for myself. My sister and I always planned on going to school together. I’m just so happy that I get to have another year with her before she graduates. When she graduates next year, I’ll still be at ECU and will be able to see her graduate. I think that’s just great and that we love being able to spend these years together.”
Bria will begin her master’s program in the fall semester with a concentration in sports management.
She emerged last year for coach Curt Kraft and the Pirates as one of their best all-time performers in the pentathlon.
She scored a career-best 3,587 points in the event at the Penn State National, and as a junior, she finished fifth in the heptathlon at the American Athletic Conference outdoor championships with a personal-best 4,956 points.
But recent days have been much more about academics than athletics for Stith and all other graduating Pirates. In all, 55 student-athletes received degrees as part of Friday’s commencement that honored spring and summer graduates.
The list included football player Kendall Futrell, who went to South Central High School and was signed on April 25 by the Cincinnati Bengals, and track and field standout Ryan Davis. Baseball graduates were Christian Smallwood and Tyler Smith, a senior weekend starting pitcher who has elected to return for one more season.
Even in a virtual and at-times uncomfortable graduation experience, Stith tried to emphasize a positive attitude and to not get too bogged down with more COVID-19 talk. She admitted achieving that ideal balance is not easy.
“Outdoor track season was canceled, and I had an internship canceled as well and a lot of things have gotten canceled, but at the same time, it’s possible that we can go to school in the fall and it’s possible that things can get going again,” she said. “Right now, we just have to be smart and use social distancing and hope for the best in the future. ... A few weeks ago, I was able to see a few of my teammates and my roommate who is graduating, too, and we’ve discussed how disappointed we were to not walk and our plans right after graduation and we can’t do that now, but we took graduation pictures and I sent those off to my grandparents.
“I’m trying to have the same feeling that it would be regularly, but it is kind of hard honestly. I do really appreciate what my family has done, because I know they are the biggest support system that I have. I’m thankful for what they’re doing, so that I’m not just sitting at my house and by myself for graduation.”