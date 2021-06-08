The East Carolina-Vanderbilt baseball super regional will begin at noon on ESPN2, and the Pirates are trying to treat the best-of-three series as much as possible like a weekend regular season series.
This is the second straight postseason ECU is in the first super regional game of the second NCAA tournament weekend, but Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said this feels different from the 2019 NCAAs. The Pirates and Vandy each clinched their regional championship Sunday night.
"It's much better this year than it was two years ago when we finished up at 1:30 a.m. basically Tuesday morning and then had to flip around and play the first time slot of the super regional (at Louisville)," Godwin said.
ECU went 0-2 at Louisville, losing 14-1 and 12-0.
Game 2 for Saturday in Nashville, Tenn., also is scheduled for noon on ESPN2. Game 3 (if necessary) will be Sunday at 3 p.m. on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Without naming a definite Game 1 starter, Godwin said ace Gavin Williams will pitcher either Friday or Saturday for the No. 13 overall seed Pirates. The No. 4 Commodores' rotation is led by high-level Major League Baseball draft prospects Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter.
"I really don't look at it that way," Williams said of being overlooked in a potential matchup versus Rocker. "I just look at it like another baseball game. We can't really worry about those type of things, because the more you worry about it, the worse you are going to do."
After a tense, 7-5 semifinal victory over Charlotte last Saturday, which Williams (10-0, 1.82 ERA) started but did not factor into the pitching decision, ECU never trailed against Maryland on Sunday in the Greenville Regional championship game. Vandy also went 3-0 to win its regional, and the 2019 national championship-winning Vanderbilt squad produced a 10-2 NCAA tourney record.
That Vanderbilt team also had Rocker as a prominent pitcher who shined during the postseason.
"They are good, but so are we," Pirate second baseman and leadoff hitter Connor Norby said. "Today was a lighter day, as far as practice goes, but the mentality is still the same to prepare for this weekend. We're going to be ready to go. It's going to be fun this weekend, but right now we are just worried about today and handling our business today."
Vandy is 30-6 at home this year.
Tuesday's announcement of Golden Spikes Award semifinalists included Norby, Williams, Rocker and Leiter. Mississippi State, which is hosting Notre Dame in a super regional series, was the only other team with multiple semifinalists. Vanderbilt and Mississippi State both play in the Southeastern Conference, which had six teams make the super regional round.
"We're excited to face a good opponent and we know it's going to be very difficult to go there and win a couple games, but we are going to go out there and compete and do what we've done all year," Godwin said. "(They are 2019) national champions and it is what it is. I do get sick of hearing about the SEC, because I've coached in the SEC twice and been to Omaha twice with an SEC program, so we are not a Little League program. We are pretty good and we'll be ready to go on Friday."