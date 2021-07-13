The hardest part for Connor Norby was knowing what was coming but not being able to tell the friends and family surrounding him.
After a couple of days filled with various phone calls, the Baltimore Orioles selected Norby -- an East Carolina All-American second baseman -- Monday with the fifth pick of the second round of the Major League Baseball draft. He was the 41st overall selection, which he was as certain of a few picks earlier after a memorable phone call with his adviser about Baltimore's plans.
"They saw me on the phone and obviously knew I was talking to somebody, so I get off the phone and everyone wanted to know where I was going and who was it," Norby said Tuesday morning. "I couldn't say anything. Then they all set their phones up and recorded it and it was awesome when they announced my name. It was unbelievable. I think I followed for five seconds my name being announced, then my phone just completely blew up and it hasn't stopped since.
"I grew up a Twins fans because I grew up in Minnesota originally, but the good news is I never hated the Orioles growing up. I only hated the Yankees. But I'm an O's fan now and I'm going to be an O's fan until I die."
Norby, who led the nation this year in hits with 102, said he is slated to travel to Baltimore on Thursday for a physical and to sign, then fly this weekend to Sarasota, Fla.
"I could be in Sarasota for a week or the rest of the season," he said. "It just depends on what they want to do and if they want me to go play or they want me to work out and stuff there. It's all kind of tentative as of now."
Signing bonus slot value for the 41st pick was listed as $1.81 million.
Norby signed with ECU out of East Forsyth High School as a talented and versatile infielder and possible pitcher, but he made only two relief pitching appearances as a freshman and didn't break into the regular lineup until he was a sophomore. He took advantage of the starting opportunity, batting .403 during the shortened 2020 season.
His All-American campaign this year as the Pirates' leadoff hitter featured a consistent mix of power and speed, and analysts referenced his athleticism on the draft broadcast after the Orioles made their second-round selection official. His season included a .415 batting average, 15 home runs and 18 stolen bases.
"I spoke with the O's in the past, but we didn't talk a ton, but it all worked out," Norby said. "A lot of teams I was talking to the most were all West Coast teams. I know being on the East Coast, my mom is happy about that and she can come see me more. It is cool staying on this side."