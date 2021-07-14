East Carolina basketball coach Joe Dooley and his staff are working on finalizing a likely 30- or 31-game schedule for the upcoming season, providing a refreshing plan for a team that played only 19 last season and finished 8-11.
Getting to an eventual regular schedule and flow of games will come later this year. For now, Dooley has embraced the routine of summer workouts providing normalcy.
“There’s always concerns, but if you can get in a normal practice schedule and get in a normal routine, that would be nice,” Dooley said Wednesday morning from his office as nearby newcomers Vance Jackson and Wynston Tabbs put up 3-point shots during individual drills. “Most important, it is for the kids. I think it was rough with the isolation and separation for them. Being able to interact with your teammates and do normal things, it is the same as society because everybody has been beat down a little bit.”
The Pirates announced six signees Wednesday, consisting of three freshmen and transfers Alanzo Frink (South Carolina), Jackson (Arkansas) and Tabbs (Boston College). The freshman class already included previous signees such as 6-foot-7 wings Alexis Reyes and Tay Mosher as potential shooting leaders for an ECU offense that will be void of former star forward Jayden Gardner, who in April announced his transfer to Virginia.
Jackson, who Dooley described as a mature addition on the court, led the American Athletic Conference in 3-point percentage during conference play when he was a freshman for Connecticut in 2016-17. The Pasadena, Calif., native since transferred to New Mexico, Arkansas and now ECU.
East Carolina returns senior and former Cape Fear Community College transfer J.J. Miles, who has been a streaky outside shooter throughout his career. He was listed as a senior for the 2020-21 season and will be a senior again this year thanks to the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility as a result of the pandemic.
“There is a (new) appreciation when you look that we only played 19 games, so it was tough on everybody and on these guys,” Dooley said. “It’s almost like (Miles) didn’t get a true senior year. I think he’ll get an opportunity to, first of all graduate, and also help us.”
The Pirates signed six freshmen and have a total of nine newcomers. R.J. Felton is a 6-3 Aiken, S.C., native who has similar offensive abilities as classmates Reyes and Mosher. Reyes (6-7, 190) is rated as the best prospect in ECU’s class.
New players have been implemented into offseason workouts as they have arrived on campus.
“The new guys and the freshmen, especially, have brought a lot of energy,” Dooley said. “I think the older guys are seeing that these guys are pretty talented. The workouts have been pretty good. We haven’t had a bad day yet. That doesn’t mean we are not going to have bad days, because we are, but I do think the guys are in good spirits. They came in and shoot every morning with their partners and then practice or work out in the afternoon.”