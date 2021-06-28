Connor Norby and Gavin Williams became the third and fourth players in East Carolina baseball history to be selected to six or more All-America teams in the same season, joining Bryant Packard (seven/2018) and Jake Agnos (six/2019).
Highlighting that distinction for Williams and Norby was being named first-team All-Americans by D1Baseball.com on Monday.
Williams, who is aiming to be a first-round selection in the Major League Baseball draft on July 11, posted a 10-1 record, 1.88 ERA and 130-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his fourth ECU season. His final start went 7.1 innings with two runs allowed and 13 strikeouts matched up against Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker in the Nashville Super Regional.
D1Baseball's other first-team starting pitchers were Rocker and Vandy teammate Jack Leiter, Ole Miss ace Doug Nikhazy and Texas' Ty Madden. Arkansas reliever Kevin Kopps earned the website's player of the year award.
Norby, a second baseman, totaled 102 hits en route to a .415 batting average in his third-year sophomore campaign. He also hit 15 home runs after one each in 2019 and 2020.
N.C. State outfielder Jonny Butler was named a second-team All-American. Third-team honors included the Wolfpack duo of outfielder Tyler McDonough and reliever Evan Justice, plus Charlotte third baseman Austin Knight.