Xavier Smith still has difficulty explaining all the nuances of East Carolina football’s win over SMU to end its 2020 season, but he vividly remembers the big moments and hopeful impact.
ECU’s wave of early touchdowns, which included slot receiver Tyler Snead throwing a TD pass before being on the traditional end of a scoring toss from Holton Ahlers, helped it build a 45-7 lead by halftime. The mainly stagnant Mustangs eventually rallied, but Ja’Quan McMillian’s two fourth-quarter interceptions helped the hosts secure a 52-38 victory for the most impressive win in Mike Houston’s two seasons at ECU.
The victory, combined with beating Temple the previous week, gave the Pirates a final 3-6 record. It marked the school’s sixth straight losing season, but another notable positive for the Pirates was their 3-5 American Athletic Conference record that marked their most league wins since 2015.
“I’ll always remember that game, because for me, that’s like the point where we turned it around,” Smith, a junior linebacker this year, said earlier this week. “We still have this season to go and you can’t explain it, but it’s understood that’s the point when we realized who we want to be and what steps to take moving forward to be the team we want to be.”
Houston has an 87-39 career record. He is 7-14 with the Pirates, and his only other losing season was 5-7 at The Citadel in 2014, which was followed by going 9-4 the next year, and then a 37-6 mark at James Madison. JMU won the 2016 Football Championship Subdivision national championship.
He was 5-14 at ECU prior to the 28-3 win at Temple last November. Beating an eventual 7-3 SMU squad a week later was a major boost heading into the offseason for a Pirate team and a fan base starving for more wins and feeling optimistic.
“I think the upperclassmen on this team, and even the younger guys, have been through a lot here, and we’re tired of losing,” Ahlers said last weekend. “We’re ready to get to a bowl game. It’s going to happen this year.”
Notable improvements on defense and Ahlers’ strong touchdown-to-interception ratio could be key factors for ECU’s season, which begins versus Appalachian State in Charlotte on Sept. 2. Then, the Pirates host Southeastern Conference member South Carolina and travel to Marshall for an ultra important start in September.
Ahlers was 20-of-29 versus SMU for 298 yards and four touchdowns a year ago. Freshman running back Keaton Mitchell enjoyed a rushing touchdown and a receiving TD.
Games in which Ahlers, who holds the ECU single-game record of 535 passing yards versus Cincinnati in 2019, was too turnover prone in 2020 included him having zero touchdown passes and three interceptions each against Cincinnati and Georgia State.
“There are games and quarters and drives where he is the best in the (American Athletic Conference), like the first half against SMU last year, you can’t tell me anybody in the country who played better than he did in that first half,” offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “There is no way anybody played any better than him, and he’s done that multiple times. We’re trying to eliminate those mistakes, and what happens is, when things don’t develop, for one reason or another ... Holton has a tendency, because he’s so competitive and he’s confident, that he wants to just go do it on his own. Sometimes that works, but boy does that encourage him, and you have to be really careful as a coach.”
Currently battling against Kirkpatrick and the Pirate offense during preseason practices is second-year defensive coordinator Blake Harrell and a group of defenders eager and with plenty still left to prove. Harrell has harped on an attacking style that focuses on stopping the opponent’s run game.
ECU yielded at least 34 points in three straight games prior to its momentum-changing rout of Temple. The Owls were limited to 235 yards of total offense.
“You have more depth than you’ve had in the past and Year 2 of a defense is kind of nice because you go out there and kids know where to line up and they know the formations, so you are ahead of some things there,” Harrell said. “We have to continue as you go through fall camp to build that depth and build that toughness and that mentality. ... I feel we can be better than we were last year, and we have to. We don’t have a choice.
“If we want to win ball games, we have to be a better defense. We have to stop the run.”
Appalachian opened as a two-touchdown favorite over ECU. The line has since shifted to an 11.5-point spread in favor of the Mountaineers, who are on a run of six straight nine-win seasons. They haven’t defeated the Pirates, however, since 1975.
Houston is more focused, for now, on how his players perform in intrasquad scrimmages during consecutive weekends before shifting to the opening matchup in Charlotte.
“We spent a lot of time this summer preparing for them and certainly, there are some similarities between them and us, so you are getting some of that out of us right now, but really, we are just focusing on us right now,” Houston said after Thursday’s practice. “We’re trying to develop our guys and get our playbook installed solidly and get everybody on the same page and that kind of stuff. About two weeks out is when we’ll start turning our attention solely toward App. State.”