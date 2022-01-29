The East Carolina men’s basketball team has lost three straight games following Thursday’s 71-54 defeat at Memphis.
The Pirates are in a funk, and the effects are showing up on both sides of the floor. The Pirates are allowing one full point more than they’re scoring, despite their winning record at 11-8.
Being outscored by an average of 30 points over the past two games sure didn’t help the ratio.
ECU is allowing the most points per game of any conference team at 72.2. That’s almost a full point more than 10th-place Tulane (71.3). The Pirates’ defense has struggled to contain some of its better opponents, which makes sense. Good teams usually score more and have more players that are difficult to defend.
That disparity, however, is quite glaring in conference play.
ECU held opponents under 70 points six times in the first 12 games — all non-conference games. That hasn’t happened in American Athletic Conference play, as the Pirates have allowed at least 71 points in each of the seven games following a 68-67 win over Southern Mississippi on Dec. 21.
The Pirates, 2-5 in the AAC, are being outscored 76.8 to 68.7 in league play.
Keeping pace
Tristen Newton has been the most reliable player for ECU this season. The third-year guard has started all 19 games for the Pirates.
Newton has scored at least 11 points in 18 of 19 games this season. He is third in the conference in scoring at 17.7 points per game, and is one of three players to average more than 17 per game.
Newton is tied for second in assists per game (4.7) and third in field-goal percentage (.458).
Slowing down
ECU’s Vance Jackson has cooled off from a strong start to conference play and has been in a slump over the past three games.
Jackson has failed to score in double figures since pouring in 17 points in the Jan. 15 win over Memphis. That was the end of a seven-game stretch where he averaged 18.3 points per game.
In the most recent three games, the senior transfer from Arkansas has scored 2, 5 and 9 points.
He has shot a combined 4-for-22 in those three games, including 2-of-9 from three-point range.
Jackson attempted two shots against UCF in an overtime loss, then attempted six shots in 22 minutes the next time out against Houston. Jackson, the Pirates’ second-leading scorer, will need to be more impactful if ECU is to have a competitive offense.
The 6-foot-9 Jackson is averaging 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Memphis back on track
Despite playing without the conference’s leading rebounder and shot-blocker in Jalen Duren, Memphis still found ways to hound ECU’s shooters and block shots at a dizzying rate. The Tigers recorded 10 blocks, with Chandler Lawson and Malcolm Dandridge recording three apiece.
Josh Minott swatted two shots, and two more Tigers finished with one block as Memphis’ energy and athleticism shined all over the court.
Memphis has now won two straight and doesn’t play again until Thursday.
The week off for the Tigers arrives just as they are creating distance from a rough three-game losing streak, which included giving up a 19-point lead in the second half of a loss to ECU. When Memphis dropped its next game, coach Penny Hardaway answered a reporter’s postgame question with an expletive-filled rant.
Hardaway’s comments made national sports news. At the time, Memphis’ 9-8 record was its worst first 17-game start to a season since the 2004-05 season.
The Tigers certainly looked put-together against the Pirates on Thursday, even with having an ever-changing lineup due to injury. Memphis has used 14 different starting lineups, which is the most in the nation. The Tigers’ starting lineup against ECU of Alex Lomax, Tyler Harris, Emoni Bates, Lester Quinones and Malcolm Dandridge was the first such combination this season.
UH’s Edwards lauded
Edwards was named the AAC’s player of the week for the second week in a row. He averaged 24 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in a 2-0 week for the Cougars.
The senior guard had a monster game against ECU when he posted 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists with no turnovers in a 79-36 win over the Pirates.
Weekend lookahead
ECU will host Cincinnati (14-6, 4-3) at noon on Sunday in Greenville.
The Pirates lost to the Bearcats, 79-71, in the first meeting on the road.
Cincinnati is allowing the second-fewest points per game in the conference at 62.6. The Bearcats are also holding opponents to 38 percent from the field, also good for second in the league.