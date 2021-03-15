Thomas Francisco had a hit in each of East Carolina baseball's first 14 games, serving as a steady and productive No. 3 hitter in an ECU lineup that showed off its depth in a weekend sweep of Charlotte at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
The only game against Charlotte in which ECU didn't hit a home run was Friday, when Francisco went 3-for-4 and the bottom portion of the Pirates' lineup thrived to help pitcher Jake Kuchmaner (career-high 10 strikeouts in 5.1 innings) put away Charlotte, 7-4.
Freshman first baseman Josh Moylan batted sixth and went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Below him, Bryson Worrell was 3-for-3, designated hitter Ben Newton 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Ryder Giles 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
ECU (13-2) won 3-1 on Saturday and also 3-1 on Sunday thanks to a home run each day by red-hot Connor Norby. Alec Makarewicz also homered Saturday, and Moylan hit his third HR of the season Sunday for a 3-1 lead in the sixth.
"I don't really know if it's a power surge, but it's just been conducive to hit the past couple of days," ECU coach Cliff Godwin said Saturday. "The wind has been very favorable, where as you know earlier in the season it blows in, but now it's warmed up and been a little more favorable to us. ... We looked tired (Sunday) and I don't really know what else we can do except continue to get in better shape because we didn't hit on the field (for batting practice) and I just felt like they kind of lulled us to sleep.
"We struck out 12 times, which is not really East Carolina offensively. But we'll take this win any way we can get it, I can tell you that, and they are a very good team that pitched really well pretty much all weekend."
Each team had six hits through seven innings of the series finale, but the Pirates led 3-1 thanks to the homers by Norby and Moylan. Charlotte (8-6) finished the game with seven hits, where were all singles.
The sweep improved ECU, which moved up Monday from 14th to No. 9 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, to a seven-game win streak and 11-1 in weekend games.
"It's an awesome start for us and we're looking to keep pushing forward," senior reliever Matt Bridges said after he was the winning pitcher Sunday with 2.1 scoreless innings. "We'll enjoy this win today, but we're focused on (UNC) Wilmington for Wednesday and just going forward from there and we're excited."
With widespread contributions by the ECU offense, the Pirate pitchers thrived during some tense moments against the 49ers. Kuchmaner and Gavin Wiliams had 15 combined strikeouts with no walks in Game 1, followed by a pitchers' duel Saturday between Carson Whisenhunt and Charlotte's Bryce McGowan that drew plenty of Major League Baseball scouts to Clark-LeClair Stadium.
The first five innings featured 13 combined strikeouts by Whisenhunt and McGowan. Makarewicz's homer made it 1-0 Pirates with one out in the bottom of the sixth on a 2-1 pitch from McGowan. Whisenhunt fanned five of the final eight batters he faced in a season-long outing of 7.0 scoreless innings with nine total strikeouts, three hits allowed and two walks, earning the AAC pitcher of the week award Monday.
"(The Makarewicz home run) was a definitely a big blow, just with the way those guys were out there matching each other pitch-for-pitch," Godwin said.
Another standout weekend by Norby gave him a .484 season batting average with 16 runs scored, six home runs and 19 RBIs. Francisco is batting .328 and second on the Pirates with 15 runs scored.
Newton is batting .417 and has elevated to an everyday starter role in part to the injury to Lane Hoover, who hasn't played since Feb. 27 and is likely out at least a few more weeks.
Worrell had two hits versus Duke on Tuesday before going 3-for-3 Friday and he was moved up the No. 2 spot in the Pirate batting order for Sunday, when he went 0-for-4. Norby was 2-for-3 with a walk, run scored and RBI, and has a home run in four of the last six games.
"It's special and Norby has worked extremely hard to put himself in a great position," Godwin said of Norby, who was named the American's player of the week. "He has great teammates supporting him around him, but look, a big reason we've won a lot of games is because of that guy."