East Carolina receiver Audie Omotosho parlayed standout preseason practices into a solid performance in ECU’s first football game of the season, leading the Pirates last weekend with three catches for 56 yards in a 51-28 loss to UCF.
ECU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick was asked after Wednesday’s practice if that meant Omotosho will share the field more with No. 1 receiver C.J. Johnson instead of often being his lead backup and entering as Johnson concurrently exits for the sideline.
“There’s really three guys for the two outside positions in Audie, C.J. and Blake Proehl, and Audie can really play both sides,” Kirkpatrick said. “He’s the one guy we’ll rotate to play to the left and he’ll play to the right. We’re a little banged up inside this week with Jsi (Hatfield) and we’re not sure what his playing status is at this point, but it’s still Wednesday so we have time. We’ve had to prepare to play Audie a little more inside, and Blake, and that’s football and that’s going to happen.”
Kirkpatrick also referenced the physical toll UCF put on Johnson, who was stuck at one catch for the day until he broke through for a 37-yard touchdown during the third quarter to cut the Pirates’ deficit to 41-14.
“C.J. is a big physical guy (6-foot-2, 236 pounds) and he gets tired, so we do try to rotate and keep him fresh,” Kirkpatrick said. “The plan was to keep him fresh, and he was having a physical game with their corners.”
Pirate quarterback Holton Ahlers also was consistently flushed out of the pocket as UCF challenged many of ECU’s pass-catchers with man coverage. The Knights especially thrived during an important second quarter, limiting Ahlers to 28 yards on six pass attempts. He finished with 215 yards.
Pirate second-year head coach Mike Houston said his team’s first game showed how much UCF has improved on defense. He thinks this year’s Knights, who are 2-0 and ranked No. 11 this week in The Associated Press Top 25, are better than last year’s version in part because of their talent and prowess in the secondary.
Johnson, Proehl and slot standout Tyler Snead were limited to two catches each.
“They did some over-under stuff on C.J. Johnson, but I’ll tell you that their nickel (senior Aaron Robinson) is a pretty special player,” Houston said. “That was a very impressive performance the way he was able to handle Tyler in the slot. That is why I said I was impressed by them defensively is because in the secondary, I thought they were much improved. I thought they did a good job of playing our guys Saturday. We did have some issues getting separation, but with Audie, it was good to see him get a couple big plays in the passing game.”
Louisiana QB Levi Lewis was 21-of-37 for 279 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions when the Ragin’ Cajuns beat Georgia State, 34-31, in overtime on Sept. 19. GSU ranked 65th in the country last year in pass defense at 231.8 yards allowed per game.
Snead had ECU’s most pass targets versus UCF with seven. Omotosho, a UCLA transfer who joined the Pirates during the 2019 preseason camp and didn’t have success until the final half of the season, had five targets along with Johnson.
Freshman tight end Shane Calhoun caught the only ball thrown his way with a 14-yard reception, and Hatfield did not record a catch.