East Carolina’s softball team won the final five games of its regular season and hit three home runs against UCF on Thursday during Day 1 of the American Athletic Conference tournament, but the favored Knights held on for a 4-3 win to end the Pirates’ season in Tulsa, Okla.
ECU, which led 2-1 during the top of the second inning on a pair of solo home runs, was the No. 6 seed and finished with a 16-33 record. The 3-seed Knights took control with a three-run rally in the bottom of the fourth for a 4-2 lead.
Pirate senior Rachel McCollum, who was named a second-team all-conference infielder Wednesday, hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth to cut it to 4-3. ECU also loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning before consecutive strikeouts ended the game, leaving the bags juiced.
Starting pitcher Kama Woodall walked the first UCF batter she faced in the bottom of the first, and the Knights (38-16-1) plated a run later in the frame on a fielding error with two outs.
The visitors answered with a couple of power swings in the second for their only lead of 2-1. Logyn Estes lofted a high pitch to center field for a home run, followed immediately by Bailey Ledvina launching her solo homer to left field.
Ledvina’s home run was the eighth of her third-year sophomore season.
UCF’s Alea White, a senior and the most recent AAC pitcher of the week, threw 100 pitches in 6.1 innings before handing the ball to Gianna Mincha with the bases loaded. Mincha struck out Sydney Yoder and McCollum.
East Carolina was 14-9 in an abbreviated 2020 campaign and went 23-31 in 2019.
Pitt Community College’s softball season ended Tuesday with consecutive losses to Florence-Darlington Tech, 1-0 and 10-9, in a best-of-three series.
PCC finished 27-9, led at the plate by Summer Campbell’s .514 batting average and 10 home runs. Three different Bulldogs reached the 40-run plateau, including D.H. Conley product Alexis Phillips with 40 runs, a .398 average, 11 stolen bases and two HRs.
Start of PCC baseball tourney
Pitt Community College is matched up against Wake Tech today at 4 p.m. in the opening round of the Region X baseball South Atlantic District Tournament being held at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
PCC earned the East No. 2 seed for the double-elimination tourney. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, with an if-necessary game Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Wake Tech is the West No. 3 seed. Pitt (19-16) did not play Wake Tech during the regular season.
No swings in Baton Rouge
East Carolina senior Dorthea Forbrigd and all other golfers never hit a shot at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, which was canceled Wednesday.
Officials said the University Course in Baton Rouge, La., took on more than seven inches of rain in previous days and was “Deemed not to be of championship-caliber, nor did the committee feel in its current condition that the course allows for a true championship experience.”
Forbrigd, who won this year’s American Athletic Conference individual title, recorded four top-25 finishes in five events during the spring. She closed her career with a program-best 73.13 career stroke average in 47 events.
Six teams and three individuals at the regional advanced to the national championships via seeding. They were: LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama, and individuals Karen Fredgaard (Houston), Nataliya Guseva (Miami) and Hanna Alberto (Sam Houston).
Golf coach Sapp resigns
An East Carolina release Thursday said Andrew Sapp, who had been ECU's men's golf coach since 2017, resigned from his position, according to an announcement from athletics director Jon Gilbert.
Sapp recently completed his fourth season leading the Pirates, who finished in fifth place at the American Athletic Conference championship event. During Sapp's four years in Greenville, ECU won two tournament championships.
"I would like to thank coach Sapp for his leadership of the ECU men’s golf team over the last four-plus years," Gilbert said in a release. "Andrew is a true professional who worked tirelessly to improve the program. We wish him all the best as he pursues future opportunities. We are committed to our student-athletes in the men’s golf program and will begin a national search for the next leader of ECU men’s golf."
Prior to taking over the Pirates, Sapp spent six years as head men's golf coach at alma mater North Carolina. He led the Tar Heels to one NCAA championships finals appearance and four NCAA regionals. He also served as president of the Golf Coaches Association of America from 2016 until 2018.
"I am grateful for the last four-plus years leading the Pirates men’s golf program," Sapp said. "I want to thank our student-athletes, staff and loyal supporters for their dedication and support. Being a coach allows you to build lifelong relationships and I will cherish the memories and all the relationships formed during my time in Greenville. This has been a difficult couple years with all the COVID challenges, but we stuck together as a team to make the best of an unprecedented situation."