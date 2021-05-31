June of 2019 was the last time the East Carolina baseball team played at Clark-LeClair Stadium loaded with fans, drama and unmatched postseason intensity, which already has played into the anticipation and buildup this week for another regional at potentially sold-out Clark-LeClair Stadium.
ECU learned its Greenville Regional field Monday -- Charlotte as the No. 2 seed, Maryland the 3-seed and the Pirates facing 4-seed Norfolk State on Friday at noon to begin the double-elimination regional -- and visions of postseason scenes at Clark-LeClair were on players' minds just minutes after Monday's NCAA selection show. This is the third straight NCAA tourney with ECU, which was given the No. 13 overall seed among the total of 64 teams, as a host.
"A packed Clark-LeClair Stadium is just so special to see," said Pirate senior pitcher and South Central High School graduate Cam Colmore, who pitched the final outs for ECU to eliminate rival N.C. State during the 2019 Greenville Regional. "With me growing up here, I always dreamed about playing in front of a packed Clark-LeClair Stadium. ... It has been so long. Because of that wait, I can't wait for Friday at 12 o'clock."
The 2020 NCAA tournament was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ECU's attendance this year was limited all regular season, but restrictions were lifted by Gov. Roy Cooper in mid-May on gatherings and capacity limits. The 2019 Greenville Regional championship game featuring ECU against Campbell on June 3, 2019, which ECU won 12-3, had an attendance of 5,206.
"The place is going to be packed and it's going to be electric and it's going to be back to normal," Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said.
All-session tickets will open to the general public Wednesday at 9 a.m., ranging from $60-$90. Single-game tickets will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. only if available.
Hosts pick whether they play the first or second game of their regional. Unlike recent years, Godwin wanted his team to play the early game this year. Charlotte (39-19) and Maryland (28-16) are slated for a 6 p.m. first pitch.
"In 2018, I wanted our kids to see it and be part of the fans and I wanted that place to be packed and our guys had never hosted, so I wanted it," said Godwin, whose team won the American Athletic Conference regular season title and is 41-15 compared to Norfolk State's 25-26 record. "In 2019, it was kind of the same thing. In 2019, we came very close to if State and Campbell were able to finish their game (after inclement weather), the NCAA representative was saying 10 o'clock (Friday night) they were going to have to go back and we would have to play a doubleheader on Saturday as a 1-seed. That's a competitive disadvantage.
"With COVID and a lot more people able to work online and virtual instead of being in person, I think people will take days off work to be at the regional at noon on Friday after not having this place packed. All those things went into it. I talked to (ECU athletics director) Jon (Gilbert) and (assistant AD) J.J. (McLamb) and said I wanted to play Game 1."
The winner of the Greenville Regional is paired with the Vanderbilt Regional winner for the super regional round.
The top eight seeds are in position to have home super regional games next weekend, pending them winning their regional. The top eight, in order, are Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arizona, TCU, Mississippi State and Texas Tech.
ESPN/D1Baseball.com analyst Mike Rooney said the NCAA selection committee put an emphasis on RPI ranking. ECU's RPI is No. 15. Charlotte is 29th.
"The RPIs is what tends to stand out with this year's bracket, which is interesting," Rooney said during Monday's selection show ESPN broadcast.
ECU was the No. 10 overall seed in 2019 and won to advance to a super regional at Louisville, which went 2-0 against to oust the Pirates.
East Carolina also hosted regionals at Clark-LeClair Stadium in 2009 and 2018.
"During the regular season we didn't have many fans because of COVID restrictions and what not and the AAC tournament there was some fans there (in Clearwater, Fla., last week), but not like it's going to be on Friday," ECU catcher Seth Caddell said. "We just have to focus on ourselves. Obviously the fans are going to come out, but we just need to play our brand of baseball."