Carsen Parker scored two goals and had one assist for a career day in the East Carolina women’s soccer team’s 3-2 win in overtime at SMU on Sunday afternoon.
ECU trailed 2-1 late in regulation when Parker flicked the ball toward the SMU penalty area to fellow senior Tori Riggs, who chipped the ball into the net to tie the game at 2-2 with 1:18 left in regulation.
Less than 4 minutes into the first extra period, Morgan Dewey launched a long ball with her left foot that cleared the heads of the entire SMU defense. Parker timed her run to latch onto Dewey’s pass in space and placed the ball into the back of the net for the game-winning goal. It was the second time this season that Dewey and Parker connected for a game-winning goal, the first coming in a 1-0 overtime win over Houston on Feb. 13.
“Of course, we are thrilled with the results and getting the three points on the road,” Pirate coach Jason Hamilton said in a release. “Our group showed great character today to come back from behind that late in the game. ... Road games are hard in this conference. We got in late last night and had to turn around and play a mid-day game.”
ECU improved to 2-3-2 overall and 2-1-2 in the American Athletic Conference. The Pirates are positioned in third place in the league with eight points, trailing Memphis (15) and South Florida (12) and ahead of fourth-place UCF (7) and others.
Volleyball fends off Davidson
East Carolina put four players in double figures in the kill column Sunday afternoon, holding off a late charge from host Davidson to record a 3-2 (25-27, 25-14, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10) nonconference victory.
Outside hitter Sydney Kleinman racked up a team-high 19 kills for the Pirates (4-7) and completed a double-double by adding 12 digs. Setter Janiece Jefferies stepped up with 29 assists and a match-high 25 digs.
Lacrosse split with Monarchs
A goal in overtime cost the East Carolina women’s lacrosse team as the Pirates fell at Old Dominion, 13-12, on Sunday.
The loss came two days after ECU topped ODU 12-9 on Friday for the first American Athletic Conference win for the Pirates in school history. The team went went 0-5 in 2019 and did not play any league games in 2020.
The visitors got off to a great start in their win, ripping off the game’s first five goals. Megan Tryniski had assists on the first two, setting up Nicole LeGar and Frances Kimel, before LeGar scored an unassisted goal. Camryn Pennypacker later scored the fifth goal for a 5-0 lead.
ECU (3-5, 1-1 American) trailed 3-0 and 4-1 Sunday before taking a 6-5 edge and later went up 10-7 on a goal by Elizabeth Wilson. When the game went to OT, Tess Meurling scored with 2:02 left in the first overtime to clinch the victory for ODU (3-6, 1-1).
Softball swept at JMU
East Carolina’s softball team had its losing streak extended to 11 games when it went 0-3 against James Madison, which improved to 9-0 with its three weekend victories over the Pirates.
JMU won 7-1 on Sunday. Olivia Narron was 2-for-3 as the leadoff hitter for ECU (9-13), scoring in the top of the first inning when Rachel McCollum then singled through the left side. The Dukes then rallied with a five-run bottom of the first.
Shutouts for PCC
The Pitt Community College softball team ended its weekend with a 9-0 victory at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in six innings on Sunday. Alyssa Byrum pitched the shutout, striking out three batters.
PCC’s baseball team won its series against Camp CC, taking a 10-6 victory Sunday in the rubber match thanks to seven strikeouts in 3.2 innings by reliever Grant Millay. Jayson Ardent finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs at the plate.
An 8-0 win by PCC (8-5, 7-2 Region X) on Saturday featured 7.0 scoreless innings pitched by Josh Harlow.