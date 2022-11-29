PHILADELPHIA — Dozens of framed photographs lined both sides of a hallway leading toward the bowels of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Immortalized on these walls were a wide variety of past events inside the stadium, from Mexico soccer’s celebration following a CONCACAF Gold Cup championship, to country music concerts. A tennis match and an Eagles playoff football game were some of the last photos I remember seeing before walking through a heavy set of doors that led to a concrete concourse.