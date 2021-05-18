Three straight wins by Pitt Community College baseball at the Region X South Atlantic District Tournament in Burlington advanced the Bulldogs to the championship round without a loss in the double-elimination tournament.
Pitt trailed Patrick Henry 3-1 at press time Monday night in the third inning after briefly leading 1-0 on a solo homer by Cam Jackson.
PCC started play with an 8-4 victory over Wake Tech before winning 9-3 against Catawba Valley and then 3-1 against Brunswick CC in semifinal action.
An if-necessary game was set for 1 p.m. today. The Bulldogs needed just one win to claim the title.
Pitt’s game against Brunswick on Sunday included a masterful pitching performance by PCC’s Logan Everette, who struck out 10 batters in 7.0 scoreless innings with two walks and one hit allowed.
Paul Gervase went the final 2.0 innings for the save. On offense, the Bulldogs were led by Martin Zelenka’s multi-hit performance of 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
PCC is the East No. 2 seed for the tourney.
Oliver out as softball coach
Courtney Oliver’s sixth season as East Carolina softball coach was her final campaign leading the Pirates. An ECU release Saturday said ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert accepted the resignation of Oliver, whose team finished 16-33 this year.
The Pirates were eliminated on the first day of the American Athletic Conference tournament last week. They went 14-9 in 23 games a year ago, 23-31 in 2019 and 23-32 in ‘18.
“I’d like to thank Courtney for her six years of dedicated service to ECU athletics,” Gilbert said in a release. “We appreciate the leadership and guidance she has provided to the Pirate softball program. Courtney has been a leader and friend to many. We wish her the best and thank her for her time at East Carolina.”
Three Pirates earned All-AAC honors under Oliver in senior infielder Rachel McCollum (2021), Erin Poepping (2018) and Lydia Ritchie (2017).
“I am incredibly thankful to the group of current and former student-athletes and coaches who I have worked with over the past six years at ECU,” Oliver said in the release. “I appreciate the loyalty, commitment and dedication of all involved as we worked together to move the program forward. This has been a challenging 12 months with the pandemic, but I’m extremely proud of what we accomplished. I’m forever grateful to have been a part of Pirate Nation.”
Track records for Pirates
East Carolina’s Ryan Davis capped his stellar effort at the American Athletic Conference outdoor championships in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday by winning the league’s discus title at the South Florida Track & Field Stadium.
Davis posted a mark of 54.89 meters to outpace Adam Neely of Memphis and Sam Meece of Cincinnati. The Pirate senior also captured the hammer throw title in meet-record fashion Friday, turning in a mark of 70.77 meters for a new league and program record.
Saturday’s action included ECU’s Sommer Knight winning the pole vault. She posted a school-record mark of 4.28 meters. The second-place finisher checked in at 4.02 meters. In all, three of the Pirate vaulters set personal records Saturday and scored points for the team.
The East Carolina men placed seventh with a total of 41 points, while the women accrued 43.50 points to end up in 10th place. Houston snagged both team titles for the second time since 2018.
“Both teams competed their hearts out all weekend long,” coach Curt Kraft said in a release. “We had some great individual success on both sides. We had conference champions on both sides and set numerous personal records for the year. We were very fortunate and excited to get to this point of the year and be able to compete in our conference championships. This meet was a learning experience for a lot of our younger people. We are looking very much forward to a normal season next year with a full year of training.”