Pitt Community College athletics director Dawn Manning announced this week PCC canceled its basketball and volleyball seasons due to concerns over playing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while taking a wait-and-see approach to upcoming outdoor sports baseball and softball.
The PCC baseball schedule on the school’s official website has its season beginning Feb. 13 against USC Sumter. Softball’s first game is scheduled for Jan. 30.
PCC basketball and volleyball schedules are blank. Manning said the decision to cancel those indoor seasons required a lot of thought and research.
“The decision was not entered into lightly, but after much consideration, evaluation and discussion, we do not feel that we can compete safely indoors with the significant COVID surge and the critical status of Pitt County,” Manning wrote in a release. “While we know the disappointment that our student-athletes feel, this decision was absolutely necessary and made with the abundance of caution for everyone involved. We encourage everyone to remain positive and optimistic as we continue to navigate through these uncharted waters.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the end date for PCC’s baseball regular season schedule was listed as May 9 at Brunswick CC.
“We will continue to monitor the trends of Pitt County and keep everyone up to date about the status of outdoor sports for the spring of 2021,” Manning said.
The Bulldogs compete in Region 10 of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Manning also had a message for family members of student-athletes who have had their seasons affected.
“Stay engaged with your student-athletes,” she said. “Encourage them to remain focused and goal-oriented. Athletics does look different, but our end goal still remains the same, to educate and empower student-athletes for success.”