On a windy Sunday afternoon a week ago, the Pitt Community College baseball team strung together 11 hits in an 11-3 win over Camp CC, moving from station to station in the victory with singles, doubles and five walks to take down the Region X rivals.
The Bulldogs also showcased some power in the final game of a three-game series, as right fielder Cam Jackson hit a home run early in the game and Martin Zelenka torched a three-run homer to right field in the bottom of the sixth to break the game open.
The offensive explosion, along with a 6.0-inning, 10-strikeout performance from Logan Everette, helped the Bulldogs improve to 16-13 overall on the season with a 13-8 Region X record. After an up and down start to the season, PCC entered this weekend with a 5-2 record in its previous seven games and veteran coach Tommy Eason said he hopes that is a sign of things to come.
“The key to our success is being able to run our offense,” said Eason, whose team is matched up against Southeastern Community College this weekend. “The games we are able to run our offense are the games we are most successful. And it takes singles to run our offense. If we take care of business in the next seven games, continue to build momentum and take the little mistakes we’ve made and kind of flush them, I think we are moving in a positive direction.”
The win last Sunday tied the Bulldogs for second in the Region X East standings and they had lost seven games by just one-run, something Eason said needs to change in order for his team to have success at the end of the regular season and in the postseason.
“Overall, it has been a different season,” he said. “We are just above .500, but over the course of the year, we go back and there are games that are one-run (losses). We have to figure out how to win those one-run games and I feel like our pitching staff has a chance to do that.”
The Bulldogs have the third best batting average in the conference with a .321 mark and are fourth in on-base percentage (.429) and slugging percentage (.483). However, inconsistency has been an issue for PCC throughout the season at the plate, Eason said.
“Offensively, we’ve shown signs of being really good or not so good,” Eason said. “It may be the same exact pitcher we face one week to the next, we have a great approach and then all of a sudden we think it’s going to be easy, but it’s never easy.”
Caleb Morris has been impressive in the middle of the PCC lineup this season and, as of April 29, was second in Region X with a .473 batting average. Morris also led the team in on-base percentage (.514), home runs (7), RBIs (37) and slugging percentage (.780).
“Caleb has the ability. Last year, there were times he would be on fire and then time he would be cold,” Eason said. “This year, he has been more steady and not trying to do too much. He’s the key to our offense. He’s the three-hole hitter with power and confidence and it only takes one swing to change the complexion of the game.”
Meanwhile, Jackson, a D.H. Conley graduate, has made important strides in his redshirt freshman season and was second on the team with a .383 batting average, 23 RBIs and a team best 10 doubles.
Meanwhile, the PCC pitching staff ranked second in the conference with a 4.79 ERA in 218.0 innings with a strikeout rate of 11.1 batters per nine innings.
“Trying to find the rhythm with the pitching staff has been our biggest thing, and scrimmaging yourself doesn’t give you the competition you want on a day-to-day basis,” Eason said. “We have a lot of fresh arms because we’ve had a lot of blowouts or tight ball games.”
Freshman right-hander Josh Harlow has been the most consistent PCC pitcher, posting a 3.07 ERA through his first 44.0 innings that was good for fifth-best in the conference. He also was seventh in the conference with 57 strikeouts.
With series versus Southeastern and Brunswick CC remaining in the regular season, Eason said he believes his team has the ability to make some noise in the playoffs if it can play with consistency.
“I told our team, ‘Don’t look at our record. Let’s take care of the games we have left, go into the tournament and it is anybody’s tournament to win.’ If we can gain that confidence in our next games, I feel like this team has a pitching staff and an offense,” Eason said. “We’ve got some guys clicking and it’s not like one guy is carrying the load. We need six, seven guys in the lineup to help carry the load, when some games there were only two or three guys.”
Today’s series finale is at Southeastern Community College. The Bulldogs are slated to complete their home schedule Saturday versus Brunswick in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.