...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
PCC’s Carl Roberts sets up the offense against LCC’s Quantavis McKinney Wednesday night in Winterville.
Darrick Mullins looked over at the two sections of bleachers that line one side of the Coburn Center and pointed to the mingling fans hanging around to talk about a win.
“We like to aggressively transition,” Mullins said. “It helps the spectators because they don’t like to see a boring game.”
The Pitt Community College men’s basketball coach was only half kidding. The Bulldogs ran rival Lenoir Community College out of the gym on Wednesday in an 85-77 Region 10 victory.
The Bulldogs didn’t play such an offensive-minded style of play purely to entertain, though it was a welcome byproduct of the relentless shot attempts.
At times, the game was played at a breakneck speed with Bulldogs’ players racing down the floor for drives to the basket or kick-out 3-pointers. The fast pace has led to some high-scoring games, like the last time these rivals met on Nov. 30 when they combined for 184 points.
Then, PCC earned a 117-67 road win. This one wasn’t as convincing, but the victory showed that the Bulldogs can compete in a shootout.
The Bulldogs (9-5, 5-2 Region 10) are attempting a whopping 70 shots per game. For comparison, the East Carolina men’s basketball team is averaging 57 shots per game.
“I like that pace,” Mullins said. “We can use our athleticism to our advantage that way. And I like to keep the opponent within 75 points. If we can keep our opponent under 75 points, we have a chance at winning the ballgame.”
Sophomore Avery Huggins had another monster game for the Bulldogs. The sophomore, who is weighing an offer to play at Division II Shaw University in Raleigh, scored 20 points in Wednesday’s win.
Huggins was just shy of his season average of 21.
He poured in 17 of his game-high point total in the first half. At 6-foot-5, Huggins showed an ability to dominate around the basket with effortless layups and dunks, while also showing an ability to step out to the perimeter where he hit a 3-pointer midway through the first half.
And while the guard took over for much of the opening half, the rest of the roster shouldered the scoring load in the final 20 minutes. When the Bulldogs showed a willingness to share the ball, Lenoir had no answer for PCC’s team game.
Phillip Martin scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, while Jeremyah McWilliams also scored 13, with nine coming after halftime.
“That’s very indicative of our team once the wealth is spread around,” Mullins said. “We share the ball and it works because we have a combination of scorers. We had a great night doing what we were supposed to be doing execution-wise.
“It’s always good beating Lenoir. It was a great win, great team win, but most importantly it was a great conference win.”
The Bulldogs have grown since posting a 13-16 overall record last season and a 10-12 mark in conference. Mullins said that the team took a while to round into form after not playing during the COVID 2020 season. But the returners from last season’s squad have made improvements and have carried the Bulldogs to a high-water mark of four games over .500.
Huggins has increased his scoring by six points per game, while Patrick McLaughlin is up to 10.6 from 6.4 a year ago, and Martin is averaging 10.4 points per game after 3.8 last season as a freshman.
The Bulldogs have an upcoming back-to-back when they host Davidson-Davie Community College at 3 p.m. on Saturday before traveling to Shaw on Sunday.