One of East Carolina’s most accomplished and greatest football players celebrated being a virtual graduate this semester.
Former ECU and National Football League standout running back Chris Johnson posted Saturday on social media platforms that he completed his degree requirements and is part of the ECU 2020 graduating class. A virtual commencement ceremony was held Friday morning for graduates to watch.
ECU officials confirmed Monday that Johnson graduated.
Johnson, 34, played for the Pirates from 2004-07, emerging primarily as a senior in leading ECU to an 8-5 record in 2007 capped by a 41-38 Hawaii Bowl win over Boise State. The speedy Orlando, Fla., native led the nation in all-purpose yards that season (227.7 yards per game) before being selected 24th overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2008 NFL draft. He had 408 all-purpose yards against Boise State in his final collegiate game.
He was inducted into the ECU hall of fame in 2018. He majored in communication as a student-athlete from 2004-07.
“It’s finally over, I went back and finished school. I’m an East Carolina graduate,” Johnson tweeted Saturday.
Johnson’s NFL career was highlighted by rushing for 2,006 yards in his second pro campaign in 2009. It was part of six straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2008-13 to begin his career with the Titans.
His last season was in 2017 when he played four games for the Arizona Cardinals.
He ranks third on the ECU all-time rushing list, is first in career all-purpose yards (6,993) and first in kickoff return yards (2,715).
Johnson and linebacker Robert Jones are the only East Carolina players to ever be selected in the first round of the NFL draft. Jones went 24th overall to the Dallas Cowboys in 1992.