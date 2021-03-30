A cluster of 14 COVID-19 cases within the East Carolina football team identified Tuesday caused ECU to halt its spring football practices. The cluster of 14 cases was released on the ECU coronavirus dashboard.
The Pirates held their NFL pro day event for former players Blake Proehl, D'Ante Smith, Kendall Futrell and Jake Verity on Tuesday morning, but the current team did not practice Tuesday afternoon as scheduled. Tuesday's release by ECU athletics did not mention whether the Purple-Gold Spring Game, scheduled for April 17, will be affected or not.
“We made the decision to pause all football activities after speaking with our medical staff last night and again this morning,” ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said in a release. “I know it’s frustrating for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, but it’s a stark reminder we continue to live in a pandemic. The safety of all individuals within the program remains our top priority. We will continue testing and make a decision early next week when we can return to activities."
ECU completed five practices from March 19 through last Saturday, when the team held its first spring practice this year at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium that included officials for scrimmage-type situations. The Pirates were scheduled to scrimmage in Dowdy-Ficklen on Saturday and again on April 10 leading up to the April 17 spring game.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all of ECU's spring practices a year ago.
"There's a lot of intensity and we are getting better," senior linebacker Bruce Bivens said after Saturday's practice.
Pirate third-year coach Mike Houston has stressed the right amount of energy and enthusiasm present during recent spring practices, especially with the pandemic affected practices in games in 2020. ECU finished with a 3-6 record in 2020 after winning two of its final three games for offseason momentum.
"It was great to back on the field, and that was the best thing was just it was good to finally get started against," Houston said March 19. "When you think about it, it had been a year ago last week when everything got shut down and we had everything taken away from us."