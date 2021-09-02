D.J. Ford
One tangible difference between East Carolina’s 2020 defense and this year’s is the presence of new starting safety D.J. Ford. The graduate transfer is ready to make his ECU debut after playing in 33 games at North Carolina (nine starts) from 2016-19 and then opting out of last season.
Ford impressed coaches immediately upon getting to ECU in January and quickly established himself as a leader on a defense that also has the presence of senior safety Warren Saba and redshirt freshman Juan Powell on the rise. Ford hopes to make a big impact within the ECU secondary after the Pirates yielded 246.0 passing yards per game a year ago and threw for an average of 228.9 on offense.
Chase Brice
Like Ford, new Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice also is a graduate transfer from the Atlantic Coast Conference. He is a former Clemson backup who transferred to Duke last year and struggled in his lone season as the Blue Devils’ starter.
Brice was too turnover prone at Duke (15 interceptions, 10 touchdown passes) and he now is the signal-caller for an App. State spread offense that has seen a string of running backs enjoy breakout seasons during the last 10 years. Camerun Peoples returns as the Mountaineers’ lead back for this season. Brice should see a lot of chances to throw into 1-on-1 coverage by the Pirates, who need to focus on containing Peoples.
Demetrius Taylor
A preseason theme for the Pirates was improvements made by their offensive line, which will be matched up against an Appalachian State defense that returns 10 starters and is loaded with proven upperclassmen.
App’s 3-4 scheme is reliant on getting consistent and explosive play from its linemen, led by senior ends Demetrius Taylor and Caleb Spurlin as aggressive playmakers. Taylor, a Miami native who wears No. 9, is on a streak of 23 straight starts, and he ranks fourth in the nation among active players entering the season with 19.5 sacks. The quickness and technique by ECU starting tackles Justin Chase and Bailey Malovic will be tested by App. State’s line.