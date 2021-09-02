East Carolina football begins coach Mike Houston’s third season tonight in Charlotte against in-state foe Appalachian State. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
Here are three questions about the season-opening matchup:
1. How many interceptions?
Chase Brice and Holton Ahlers threw a combined 621 passes last season. Twenty-three of those passes were intercepted.
Brice was at Duke in 2020 and he now is the starting QB for the Mountaineers, coming into tonight with an even ratio of 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions for his career.
Ahlers’ career at ECU has included multiple record-breaking performances, but it also includes two games a year ago with zero touchdown passes and three INTs in each contest (Georgia State, Cincinnati). Offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said during the preseason Ahlers continues to improve and habitually works on decision-making during practice situations.
The ECU and App. State defenses play with a similar style and they want to be opportunistic in the secondary. If the game is close at halftime, QB play in the second half could determine the outcome.
2. Special teams impact?
East Carolina has a new starting kicker in Wilmington native and redshirt freshman Owen Daffer, who enters the game without any prior game experience, but ECU does boast a proven and confident punter in senior Jonn Young.
The Pirates also have an explosive return specialist in slot receiver Tyler Snead, whose three-year career includes two return touchdowns, 14 receiving touchdowns, a passing TD and a rushing TD. His overall impact on offense and special teams will be important for the Pirates.
App. State’s starting kicker and punter are both seniors. App. State’s lead kick returner also is a senior receiver in Jalen Virgil.
3. The crowd ratio?
Fans of Appalachian State and East Carolina are both plenty passionate for their schools and optimistic about this season. The Bank of America Stadium setting will provide the opportunity for both fan bases to show up and be loud and potentially help with momentum.
The home of the Carolina Panthers has 74,867 seats. About 40,000 fans are expected for this matchup, and the ratio of Pirate fans compared to App. State supporters will be intriguing.
The largest crowd ECU played in front of last year, amid widespread attendance restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was 6,799 in a Pirate win at South Florida.