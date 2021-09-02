Groups of black and gold and purple and gold have converged in Charlotte for the East Carolina-versus-Appalachian State in-state football clash at Bank of America Stadium tonight.
The Carolina Panthers’ home stadium, in fact, will be a focal point of college football’s Labor Day weekend. Most fans nationwide recognize the Georgia-Clemson showdown set for Saturday night, but the first leg of the Duke’s Mayo Classic between ECU and App. State is an important in-state and regional battle that also will attract some national attention for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPNU.
“I’m sure they are expecting to have a special season this year, so we are playing a quality program in the opener and we’re excited about what we have,” said Pirate coach Mike Houston, who is 7-14 in two seasons leading the Pirates and has an overall career head coaching record of 87-39. “Certainly, it’s something that this will tell us what we have. It’s going to tell us where we stand.”
Also in the Queen City for Week 1 is the Charlotte 49ers hosting Duke for their first-ever home game versus an Atlantic Coast Conference team.
App. State led all in-state Football Bowl Subdivision teams in wins each of the last three seasons, including a 9-3 record a year ago, and it finished 13-1 in 2019 after a win over UAB in the New Orleans Bowl. Dating back to 2015, the Mountaineers have proved their prowess by winning six straight bowl games.
But the steady Mountaineers also have lost six straight in the series to the Pirates, who haven’t had a winning season since 2014. East Carolina also is looking to start 1-0 for the first time since 2016. App. State’s last win over ECU was in 1975.
As is typically the case at this point in late August or early September, especially this year, fans, coaches and players are all excited about the start to a new campaign.
“Even if you make a bad play, the fans give you a reaction, so either way you are going to have that kind of adrenaline in you,” Pirate junior starting linebacker Xavier Smith said. “But when you make a good play, you forget about all your fatigue or being tired. Hopefully, we can go out there and make some plays and just feed off each other’s energy.”
Speedy Appalachian State receiver Corey Sutton and ECU starting safety D.J. Ford both opted out of last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Houston also pointed out how second-year freshman running backs Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris did not get the full college football rookie experience in 2020. For App. State, graduate transfer starting quarterback Chase Brice is aiming for more success than he had last year at Duke when he threw 10 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as part of a 2-9 season for the Blue Devils.
ECU finished 3-6 in 2020, gaining some momentum with season-ending wins over Temple and SMU in front of sparse crowds, and the new season starts with an anticipated in-state matchup before hosting a Southeastern Conference team. South Carolina visits Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium next Saturday at noon to cap a telling two-game opening set for the Pirates.
“When you think about Rahjai and Keaton and some of those guys who played so much last year, they’ve never played in front of a crowd like this before,” Houston said. “They were in high school two years ago. Last year was the pandemic, and the biggest crowd we played in was less than 10,000. Now you are in an NFL stadium in front of about 40,000 fans. It’s going to be electric for them. ... It certainly will just add a little more energy to the kickoff Thursday night.”
Brice will have the luxury of veteran receivers as targets, including fifth-year senior and Greensboro native Thomas Hennigan with 182 career catches, and Camerun Peoples is back as a prolific rusher looking to speed by and around the Pirates. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior averaged 102.2 rush yards per game a year ago with a long of 76 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“(Brice) shows leadership skills on our football team, and he hasn’t done anything for us to feel bad about it,” App. State coach Shawn Clark said during his weekly news conference. “He has an outstanding arm and he throws the ball with great velocity. He is getting better with his decision-making, and he has some good weapons to throw the ball out there. Our message to Chase is to make sure you throw it to the right person. He has been great in fall camp and we’re excited to see what he does on Thursday.”
ECU’s offense will be led again by returning junior quarterback Holton Ahlers, who will face an App. State defense that returns 10 starters. C.J. Johnson, Tyler Snead and others are looking to continue their productive careers as pass-catchers, and Harris and Mitchell have fully surfaced as go-to players after promising rookie campaigns.
Pirate offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick has a Master’s degree from Appalachian State from 1984 earned during his coaching tenure for the Mountaineers from 1984 to ‘88 before a stint at South Carolina (1989-92). Kirkpatrick is veteran on a Pirate staff rooted in North Carolina ties, including defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, a Western Carolina, and Houston, a Franklin native who went 29-8 at Lenoir-Rhyne from 2011-13.
“This is a fun game and think it would be for the fans also, because it’s kind of East versus West,” Kirkpatrick said. “We’re meeting in the middle a little bit. ... They have the culture that we are actually trying to build here. We need that chip on our shoulder and go play like that, too. It’s going to be a clash of two programs that are trying to establish themselves as the best program in the state.”