East Carolina teams in football and men’s basketball continued to distance from the minimum 930 threshold with the latest round of multi-year academic progress rate scores released by the NCAA, which is one score produced from data from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.
ECU basketball had a multi-year APR score of 935 for a four-point increase from the previous year. The Pirate football score was 938 compared to 937 from a year ago.
The NCAA requires teams in all sports to achieve a 930 or better to compete in the postseason and avoid other consequences.
Leading for the Pirates were women’s golf and women’s cross country both with perfect multi-year APR marks of 1,000. The rest of the ECU scores were: women’s lacrosse, 995; men’s golf, 994; women’s tennis, 993; softball, 993; women’s swimming and diving, 989; baseball, 988; volleyball, 984; men’s cross country, 979; women’s track and field 977; men’s tennis, 976; women’s soccer, 974; men’s swimming and diving, 967; women’s basketball, 961; men’s track and field, 961; football, 938; men’s basketball 935.
The Pirates in men’s basketball had a multi-year APR score of 932 in 2014-15 and then consecutive scores of 951 before dropping to 931 in 2017-2018. After a 10-20 record and two coaches for the 2017-18 season, Joe Dooley was hired from Florida Gulf Coast in April of 2018 to return as Pirate head coach.