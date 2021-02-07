A goal by Old Dominion during the final 20 minutes Thursday night handed East Carolina’s women’s soccer team a 1-0 loss to begin its season at ODU.
The Monarchs out-shot the Pirates by a 7-2 margin and held a 4-3 advantage in corners for both teams to start their rare spring season after it was postponed from the fall due to COVID-19.
ECU’s next contest is an American Athletic Conference matchup versus Houston on Saturday in Greenville at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.
ODU took the lead in the 72nd minute when Emily Garrick took a pass from Yuliia Khrystiuk and slotted the ball past Pirate goalie Maeve English.
Baseball announcement
Seventh-year ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin officially announced the additions of Colby Bortles (director of operations) and Dennis Wilson (strength and conditioning coach), who both began their duties in January.
Bortles came to ECU after serving as volunteer assistant coach at Charleston Southern, and he played at Southeastern Conference power Ole Miss from 2014-17.
Wilson returns to his alma mater after spending the last two and a half years at Florida Atlantic. He also worked previously with the Dallas Baptist baseball team.
“It is always special to have a former player, who I coached at Ole Miss, want to be a part of our program here at ECU,” Godwin said of Bortles. “(Wilson) has already brought tremendous knowledge, energy and work ethic into our program. We are looking forward to watching him mold our baseball players and other ECU athletes into being the best versions of themselves.”
Weekend action
ECU’s first volleyball season under coach Adler Augustin, who was hired by the Pirates from Stephen F. Austin last June, began Friday with a match at North Carolina A&T.
The Pirates’ next four matches are all within the American Athletic Conference, including hosting South Florida on Feb. 18 and 19.
East Carolina’s lone cross country meet of the season was Saturday for the AAC championships at the 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta, Kan. In indoor track, ECU competed in the Brant Tolsma Invitational at Liberty.
- ECU, staff reports