The East Carolina women’s basketball team is handing out head starts, and the Pirates aren’t fast enough to catch up.
The Pirates couldn’t hold a one-point halftime lead as a familiar bone-chilling cold snap gripped the offense in a 70-55 loss to host Wichita State on Tuesday in American Athletic Conference play.
ECU (8-11, 1-5 AAC) is now the only team in the AAC to not have multiple conference wins. Wichita State (11-7, 2-3) was the only other team with one league win entering play Tuesday.
The Pirates fell to 1-8 in road games after being outscored 42-26 in the second half.
The game turned into a runaway when ECU couldn’t find the bottom of the net after halftime. The Shockers opened the third quarter on a 16-2 run that produced a 13-point lead.
ECU got a layup from Tylar Bennett with 2:41 left in the quarter which snapped a 12-0 Wichita State run. The Pirates had scored just two points — a Taniyah Thompson jumper — from the 4:32 mark of the second quarter until Bennett’s basket, a span of 11:51.
Wichita State had plenty of time to build a double-digit lead and set course for a comfortable win as ECU struggled in shooting 1-of-12 to open the third quarter. Bennett’s layup allowed the Pirates to exhale, though her basket didn’t mean all was right with the offense.
The Pirates finished with a six-point quarter, while Wichita State poured in 18 points.
It was the second time in as many games where the Pirates recorded fewer than 10 points in a quarter. They did it during their previous game when they scored four points in the second quarter against Temple on Jan. 19.
ECU trailed 46-35 at the end of the third, and the Shockers’ lead never dipped below double figures.
The scoring drought came after a first half where ECU shook off a 9-3 deficit and looked sharp in taking a 29-28 lead into halftime. The Pirates shot 33 percent (10-of-30) with Da’Ja Green providing half of her team’s offense.
She did most of her damage in the first half when she eclipsed her previous season high in points by one with 14 by halftime. She demanded attention from the Shockers defense after shooting 5-of-8 from the field including four 3s in the opening half.
Green finished with 18 points on 6-of-13 from the field to lead ECU.
Thompson, the Pirates’ leading scorer this season, had to work for her 15 points as she finished 6-for-20 from the field including 2-of-9 from three-point range. Thompson has scored at least 10 points in 10 consecutive games, and is nine points shy of 1,000 for her career.
Bennett led the Pirates with three blocks and seven rebounds before fouling out in the fourth, and Alexsia Rose shot 0-for-6 but recorded four assists.
The Pirates shot 32 percent (19-of-59) as a team. The Shockers shot 45 percent, and outscored the Pirates in the paint, 40-16.
ECU has lost two straight and will play at Tulane (12-3, 2-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday.