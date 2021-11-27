The East Carolina football team finalized its Bowl Game plans.
The Pirates on Saturday accepted an invitation to play in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27 in Annapolis, Md. The last time ECU played in a bowl was at the end of the 2014 season when it played in the Jan. 2015 Birmingham Bowl.
The Pirates finished the regular season with a 7-5 record, and became eligible for the postseason with a 30-29 overtime win over Memphis on Nov. 13, as they secured the ever-important sixth win.
ECU picked up its seventh win one week later with a 38-35 road win over Navy that required a career-long 54-yard field goal from kicker Owen Daffer as time expired.
The Pirates on Friday lost to fourth-ranked Cincinnati, 35-13, in the final game of the regular season.
President and Executive Director of the Military Bowl foundation Steve Beck tweeted, “We are ecstatic to invite @ECUPiratesFB and expect to welcome a large contingent of Pirates fans to the National Capital Region! East Carolina is in the midst of a terrific season and I can sense the excitement surrounding the team!”
The Pirates' opponent will be a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.