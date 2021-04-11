East Carolina football coach Mike Houston predicts June will be chaotic for college football recruiting with no days off for coaches, but he also is eager for those aspects of his job.
Recruiting has been all-virtual for more than 12 months, which Houston thinks will change soon as the Pirates and other schools are planning to conduct prospect camps as they focus on in their 2022 and ‘23 recruiting classes. ECU does not have a recruit publicly committed yet to start its 2022 class.
“We are anticipating having camps this summer and we’re anticipating having groups on campus, starting June 1,” Houston said earlier in the week. “We think that is going to happen. ... We’re fighting right now to schedule official visits for some kids, like some of the national recruits we are in on. We’re trying to get weekends locked down.
“We have, I think, eight camps in the month of June, so I figure we’ll probably have some pretty large numbers at some of those camps. It will be just so good to be able to see the recruits in person again. We signed our last class with virtually not seeing any of them in person.”
ECU’s 2021 class, which was finalized in February, ranked eighth in the American Athletic Conference. Cincinnati was first, followed by Memphis and then SMU.
Pirate signees included former North Carolina starter D.J. Ford, who has been impressive already as an ECU safety during spring practices in his final year of eligibility, and a running back who has a shot at immediate playing time in Joseph McKay from Phenix, City, Ala., pending on his summer arrival and any other potential backfield transfer additions.
A recruiting priority for the Pirates is J.H. Rose junior running back Michael Allen, who also is a college baseball prospect, and on Tuesday, he tweeted out a magazine-style graphic made for him in a half ECU baseball jersey, half ECU football jersey. His post about the graphic said: “Home team showing some Love!”
Allen has missed part of this season with a leg injury for the undefeated Rampants, but that hasn’t stopped ECU and Power Five schools such as N.C. State, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Arkansas and Wisconsin from pursuing him as a football speedster on offense who also might play baseball in college. He ranks as the sixth-best prospect in the state and No. 14 running back in the country.
Linebacker Albert Redd (Glenn HS), East Forsyth cornerback Isaiah Crowell and Elizabeth City Northeastern standout defender Kaevon Freshwater, whose brother, Traveon, currently is an ECU D-lineman, are among other players with multiple in-state offers.
ECU’s recent COVID-19-related pause from spring practice allowed even more time for Houston and his staff to focus on recruiting.
“We spent the significant portion of days each day just allowing the area coaches to really get a good grasp on their area and really get in the recruits portion of their pipeline,” Houston said after Tuesday’s practice, the team’s return to spring workouts. “I was excited when I looked at my pipeline today and it was empty, which means I’ve seen all the guys who have gotten pushed to me.”
Staff offseason changes included Derek Miller being hired Feb. 15 as director of football player personnel and recruiting. He has experience from working in the Southeastern Conference and Pac-12, and he left his post as director of football operations and player personnel at his alma mater, Bowling Green, to join the Pirates to help with their recruiting strategies and operations.
“Derek Miller has done a great job of bringing some organization to our recruiting department,” Houston said. “We feel good about where we are with everything going into the summer.”