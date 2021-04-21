Some plays from Saturday’s scrimmage by the East Carolina football team were still fresh Tuesday for not only head coach Mike Houston, but also offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick and defensive coordinator Blake Harrell.
Lead running back Keaton Mitchell had a big Saturday, cashing in two touchdown runs as part of 43 yards on just four carries. Veteran linebacker Myles Berry provided a defensive highlight on a unique pick-six while the offense was backed up to inside its own 1-yard line.
Mitchell, Berry and plenty other Pirates returned to practice Tuesday afternoon for their final full-padded session while working toward an open scrimmage Saturday to conclude spring drills.
“I think both (coordinators) are encouraged by a lot things they saw, but they also feel like we played that (play) like crap, because they are really hard, critically, on themselves and the performance of their units,” Houston said after Tuesday’s practice. “But there is so much good. You look at Keaton’s first run and the cut he made, it was just incredible. ... So you get really excited about that stuff and get excited about the pursuit of the defense, like when we ran a reverse with (receiver Tyler) Snead and they stopped it. He reversed field and it was just like a swarm, which is great to see.”
Mitchell partners with Rahjai Harris, who is the bigger back and runs with a more physical style at 5-foot-10 and 228 pounds, to form a prolific, all-freshman backfield duo.
On defense, the Pirates are still working on consistently creating more disruptions up front and in the secondary, where North Carolina transfer safety D.J. Ford has provided an immediate boost. Houston mentioned Mitchell, tight end Shane Calhoun and receiver Taji Hudson as offensive standouts from the first scrimmage, joined by defensive players Juan Powell, Jireh Wilson and Ford.
The defense was credited with 12 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
“I like our speed defensively,” Houston said. “At our skills positions on offense, I think we have a lot more explosive ability than maybe we’ve had in the past.”
Starter Holton Ahlers and four reserves typically rotate at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Alex Flinn is one of the reserves, and after opting out of the 2020 season, he returned to the Pirates and has made strides in recent weeks as a trusted option for the team, especially heading into a full intrasquad scrimmage setup for this Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
“The thing is, he is consistent and he’s a smart player who is going to do a great job of kind of leading the offense,” Houston said. “He doesn’t lose his head out there. He is throwing the ball better and runs well enough to make some plays with his feet, but he always seems to get us in the right position and the right place. He’s making more and more plays, so certainly, he has shown his value this spring and he’s in the middle of that quarterback competition.”