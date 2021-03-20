East Carolina's baseball team clinched its weekend series against Illinois State on Saturday at Clark-LeClair Stadium with a comeback victory.
Garrett Saylor's relief pitching and Josh Moylan's three-run home run helped ECU win 11-5 for a 13-1 weekend record, and the No. 9 Pirates (15-3) are 12-1 at home.
The Redbirds (5-11) led 3-0 during the third inning and later 5-3 after two runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Pirates took the lead for good in the bottom-half of the sixth, getting a two-run double by Alec Makarewicz for a tie and Zach Agnos provided the go-ahead hit with a two-out single to score Makarewicz for a 6-5 lead.
"We never panicked and we just kept grinding," ECU coach Cliff Godwin. "Of course Seth (Caddell) got a swing off and A-Mak got a big swing off and Josh Moylan. A lot of quality at-bats one through nine, so they answered the bell and I'm much happier tonight than I was last night because I thought the guys were mentally prepared. That's all we ask for."
Moylan's three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, off left-hander Jared Hart, made it 9-5. Caddell hit a two-run HR in the bottom of the fourth.
Postgame notes and video:
- Moylan batted in the cleanup spot and went 2-for-3. The homer was his fourth of the season. Connor Norby also was 2-for-3.
- Saylor (1-0) was the winning pitcher with a superb relief outing. He went 4.0 scoreless innings with no hits allowed, five strikeouts and a walk. He threw 42 pitches.
"I felt fine and I keep my arm in shape every day," he said. "I always wait on my name to be called and am always ready. This definitely was a confidence booster, and knowing I have the offense behind me and the defense behind me is pretty great."
Starter Jake Kuchmaner's line: 5.0 IP, 9 Hs, 5 Rs (3 earned), BB, 2 Ks.
- The full postgame news conference can be watched here on ECU Athletics YouTube.