East Carolina football coach Mike Houston spoke on Tuesday to the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce during its March Power Luncheon at the Hilton Greenville.
This was the third time that Houston spoke at the event since becoming the Pirates’ head coach ahead of the 2019 season, and those inside the ballroom were given an update about the program since the team last played on Dec. 27 in a Birmingham Bowl win over Coastal Carolina.
Entering his fifth season as the Pirates’ head coach, Houston was as energetic as ever. He talked about the process of building a new offense that has to replace a sizable chunk of its production from the 2022 season.
He also spoke about the ongoing search to replace two members of the coaching staff who recently accepted jobs in the Big Ten, the Pirates’ place in a new-look American Athletic Conference with several schools leaving and more entering, as well as the impact of the transfer portal and the name, image and likeness era.
Houston then took questions at the end of his speech and fielded queries about the status of the kicking game, the state of the offensive line and his philosophy on team-building.
The Pirates are in their second week of spring practices, with the finale being the annual spring game on April 8. This has been the team’s first chance to get a look at new quarterback Mason Garcia.
“The one thing I will caution our fan base is don’t put too much pressure on him just yet,” Houston said of Garcia. “But he was very impressive on Saturday. He stands between 6-foot-4 and 6-5, and he’s right around 250 pounds. He has a big arm, very good athlete and he is an outstanding young man. I’m really excited about him. But also we don’t want to give him a Heisman Trophy just yet.”
Houston joked that the Pirates’ new quarterback will be eased into the season with their first game. ECU plays its season opener at Michigan, which advanced to the College Football Playoff last season.
“We have a nice easy opener out there for him in Ann Arbor, Michigan,” Houston said, drawing a knowing laugh from those in attendance. “You’re finally QB1 and your opening game of that season is going to be against a top-five ranked team in the country in front of 115,000 crazy fans. So it should be a nice way to ease into it.”
ECU is preparing for its pro day which will be held on Tuesday. Representatives or scouts from all 32 NFL teams are expected to be in attendance, along with CFL, XFL and USFL teams.
“It should be a large contingent out at the practice facility to see our guys work out,” Houston said.
Near the end of his 26-minute speech, Houston was asked a question about the health of running back Rahjai Harris, who suffered a knee injury during a game against South Florida last season. Harris, who was lost for the season, is still recovering from the injury but the team is optimistic that he will be able to play and contribute this coming season.
“He’s doing really well now, his rehab has progressed well,” Houston said. “He is out there with us at spring practice but not practicing. He’s doing some stuff at the beginning of practice, catching some passes and stuff, but he’s not to the point of cutting just yet. We anticipate him being cleared fully by June and anticipate him making a full and complete recovery well before fall camp.”
For now, the Pirates will practice four days each week until the spring game.