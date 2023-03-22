East Carolina football coach Mike Houston spoke on Tuesday to the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce during its March Power Luncheon at the Hilton Greenville.

This was the third time that Houston spoke at the event since becoming the Pirates’ head coach ahead of the 2019 season, and those inside the ballroom were given an update about the program since the team last played on Dec. 27 in a Birmingham Bowl win over Coastal Carolina.