East Carolina’s first football game is Sept. 26, giving the Pirates a bonus of extra preparation time compared to most of their counterparts in the six Football Bowl Subdivision leagues playing this fall.
Some games already have been completed, and there will be dozens more conducted before the Pirates kick off against preseason No. 21 UCF on the last Saturday of the month. Between now and then, Pirate coach Mike Houston will not only watch games, but use his coaching connections to gain insight on many off-the-field specifics.
“It’s how they are handling everything that you don’t see,” said Houston, who at James Madison in the Football Championship Subdivision went 37-6 from 2016-18, including winning the 2016 FCS championship, before a 4-8 debut record with the Pirates a year ago. “From how they are handling the last 24 hours before kickoff, how they’re handling the morning of the game, how they’re handling the sidelines and the lack of fans in the stands, there is so much that is just so foreign to all of us. We have to learn from each other, and we are fortunate there are some games being played before us.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic in the backdrop and also the forefront, there is no doubt this college football season is unparalleled to any other year.
It officially kicked off with Central Arkansas beating Austin Peay, 24-17, on Aug. 29 in an FCS showcase. Central Arkansas played again Thursday, falling 45-35 at Conference USA member UAB.
Also Thursday night was the first all-FBS matchup. South Alabama beat Southern Miss, 32-21.
“I heard stories from the (Austin Peay-Central Arkansas) game that it was pretty bad at halftime with the teams in the locker room with dehydration, cramping and all of that,” Houston said. “I think we are all going to have a difficult time early in the season this year with conditioning after missing so much time. That’s a challenging thing with this. Nobody is around when we’re doing all that training in the winter and spring and summer, but all that training is what allows guys to play at an elite level and a high level. Certainly right now we are missing that, so we have to make up for it as best as we can.”
Saturday’s schedule included SMU at Texas State, and Memphis hosted Arkansas State in games involving American Athletic Conference squads. Navy will host BYU on Monday night on ESPN.
ECU was scheduled to host Marshall, first on Aug. 29 and then Sept. 12 before the Pirates on Aug. 27 announced it was postponed amid East Carolina football then having 30 individuals in isolation or quarantine from COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
Marshall and ECU officials are working to possibly play sometime this year, hoping to still honor the 75 people associated with Marshall football who died from a plane crash when traveling postgame from Greenville back to Huntington, WVa., on Nov. 14, 1970.
“Given the significance of the game with the 50-year anniversary of the plane crash game, we said we’re going to do everything we could to make that game a reality,” Pirate athletics director Jon Gilbert said. “That could be at the end of the season and it could also be in the middle, depending on how the season plays out.”
The ECU-UCF contest will not feature fans. The Pirates’ announcement Wednesday about the game being closed to the public included a statement from Gilbert that, in part, said, “We are optimistic we will be able to host fans in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium during the 2020 season at the appropriate time.”
The list of football teams that will open their season without fans includes the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League. Gov. Roy Cooper’s current executive order of Phase 2.5 limits indoor gatherings to 25 people and outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.
“(The players) were disappointed, but I don’t think it was a shock to them,” Houston said. “They knew that would be a possibility. We’re still hopeful that maybe the governor might change his mind a little bit and at least allow families in the stands. I’m very hopeful for that. We have a 50,000-seat stadium and I’m pretty sure we can socially distance a few hundred people.”