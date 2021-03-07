The East Carolina baseball team beat Appalachian State 10-2 on Sunday for a weekend sweep, which also gave the Pirates the 18th annual Keith LeClair Classic crown in 3-0 dominating fashion and extended their win streak over App. State to 10 games.
Carson Whisenhunt improved to 2-0 with 5.0 innings pitched, allowing a run on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks. He upped his season strikeout count to 27 with four walks.
ASU had one extra-base hit in the series with a double in Game 2. The No. 17 Pirates (9-2) led Sunday's game 6-0 after three innings.
"For us to not play very well Wednesday night against Old Dominion and not have a fresh bullpen going into Friday night, but the guys came out and they really took control of that game (Friday)," said ECU coach Cliff Godwin, who referenced the freshman Whisenhunt might be the Saturday starter for the Pirates next weekend versus Charlotte. "It was a tough game yesterday, and then (Sunday) was really just putting the nail in the coffin. That would make coach (LeClair) proud and I know he's smiling down.
"I'm so proud to wear No. 23, all the time for me, but for our team to be able to do it is the highest honor I can think of in college baseball. We're going to continue to do it as long as I'm the head coach here."
Sunday's offensive highlights included Seth Caddell hitting his fifth home run of the season, and he has 15 RBIs. Connor Norby and Alec Makarewicz each went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
