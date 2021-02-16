East Carolina’s first American Athletic Conference women’s soccer match of the season was a shutout — 1-0 over Houston — for ECU goalie Maeve English and the Pirates on Saturday.
The lone goal was scored, in overtime, by Carsen Parker on a corner kick from Morgan Dewey.
English, a freshman who graduated from D.H. Conley High School, made five saves and Monday was named the American’s goalkeeper of the week. Parker was the AAC defensive player of the week.
English has eight saves with one goal allowed through two matches, spanning 186 minutes.
ECU (1-1-0, 1-0-0) and Houston (2-1-0, 0-1-0) needed OT in three of their previous four meetings. The Cougars held the advantage, going into Saturday with an unbeaten record versus the Pirates since 2015.
“We did another great job defensively as a unit, not allowing them too many opportunities and an awesome job on the attacking side of things, creating more chances than last week (in a loss at Old Dominion),” Pirate coach Jason Hamilton said in a release. “I could not be more proud of our group with the performance tonight.”
English’s shutout drew praise from ECU football coach Mike Houston, who tweeted: “Great job tonight in the goal. Really proud of you. #GoPirates!”
ECU finished with a 13-12 advantage in shots and an 8-4 edge in corner kicks.
The final corner by the Pirates came in the 96th minute and led to the goal. Dewey hit an in-swinging cross toward the back post and there was a scramble in the rain as players attacked the ball. Parker was able to get a foot on it and hit it into the roof of the net, sending ECU players racing onto the field in celebration.
Football hire
Derek Miller was named director of football player personnel and recruiting at East Carolina, according to an announcement by Houston on Monday.
Miller, who will assume his new duties Monday, previously served as director of football operations and player personnel at his alma mater, Bowling Green. He also had earlier administrative support roles in the Southeastern Conference and Pac-12, helping as assistant director of personnel to put together three consensus national top-five recruiting classes while at LSU (2017, 2014-15) and USC (2016).
“Derek’s work ethic, attention to detail, organizational and leadership skills will provide a great impact not only in recruiting, but across the board in many phases of our program’s development,” Houston said. “We are extremely fortunate to have someone with his expertise and proficiency in this critical position.”
Too much for Furman
East Carolina softball outscored Furman 19-5 in a doubleheader sweep to start its season at Furman, defeating the Paladins 7-1 in Game 1 before taking the second contest by a 12-4 margin.
ECU also beat Furman the same day on Friday in women’s lacrosse, holding on for a 16-14 win in Johnson Stadium.
ECU’s Nicole LeGar led all players with six points on two goals and four assists, earning the AAC’s midfielder of the week honor. Megan Pallozzi missed tying the school-record by a single goal, finishing with five goals.
The Pirates (1-0) grabbed control of the game with a commanding 8-0 run after falling behind by a 2-1 score.
In softball, the Pirates are 2-0 for the second time in three seasons. Pitcher Erin Poepping notched a win and a save. Sophomore second baseman Bailey Ledvina was named the American player of the week thanks to her seven RBIs and three home runs.
Volleyball in AAC
East Carolina’s volleyball team dropped two losses to defending AAC regular-season champion Cincinnati late last week, holding various leads in sets in a 25-23, 25-23, 30-28 sweep by the Bearcats on Friday after they won 3-1 on Thursday (25-21, 24-26, 27-25, 25-23).
Sydney Kleinman for ECU (1-2, 0-2) posted her third double-double Friday in as many matches this year, tallying a match-high 18 kills to go with 13 digs and three block assists. Cincinnati held a slight 45-43 advantage in the kill department, but ECU out-dug the hosts, 62-58.
Last-second loss
ECU held a 10-point halftime lead at Temple in women’s basketball on Saturday, but it was the Owls’ final rally that completed their 58-57 victory over the Pirates.
Two Lashonda Monk free throws gave the Pirates a 57-56 edge with 24 seconds remaining. Temple then turned to Mia Davis, an AAC co-preseason player of the year, for the go-ahead basket at the 15-second mark.
ECU’s last possession resulted in a turnover without a shot attempt in the final seconds, giving the Pirates (6-11, 4-8) a 1-8 record in their last nine games. They led 31-21 at halftime and pushed their lead to 12 early in the third quarter.
Davis finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Monk, Maddie Moore and Sierra DaCosta each scored 10 for ECU.
Indoor finale
Sprinter Melicia Mouzzon capped a successful sophomore indoor track season by capturing a pair of event titles during the weekend at the Darius Dixon Memorial hosted by Liberty.
Mouzzon won her heat in the 60-meter dash prelims and then ran the finals in 7.51 seconds for first place. She also took top honors in the 200, clocking in at 24.57.
On the men’s side, lone competitor Niejel Wilkins clamied second in the triple jump (15.25 meters) and 10th in the long jump (6.36).
Brooke Stith clocked in at 8.85 in the 60 hurdles to advance to the finals, but did not compete in that second race. In field events, the Pirates were led by Sommer Knight with sixth place in the pole vault in 3.96 meters.
East Carolina will begin its outdoor campaign March 26-27 at the Raleigh Relays.
New PCC openers
Weekend series involving the Pitt Community College baseball and softball teams were postponed by inclement weather.
PCC baseball is now slated to start its season Saturday with a home doubleheader against Louisburg College, at 1 p.m., and the Bulldogs’ softball team has shifted its opener to Thursday at N.C. Wesleyan.