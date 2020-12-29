The last two American Athletic Conference women's basketball players of the week were East Carolina Pirates.
ECU sophomore guard Taniyah Thompson was a first-time selection Monday as the league player of the week, exactly one week after the honor went to Pirate point guard Lashonda Monk.
Thompson led all scorers in ECU’s 72-64 home win over Tulane on Dec. 22, helping to extend the Pirates' win streak to four games, netting a season-high 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field. She also collected six rebounds and dished out two assists. Thompson drained a pair of 3-pointers to give her a team-best 11 for the season (11-for-39).
ECU (5-3, 3-0 AAC) returns to the court Saturday for an American showdown at No. 21 South Florida, which is the only American team ranked in the Top 25. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN-Plus.
"Our nonconference schedule we put together, and I know a lot of people were looking at us like we were crazy playing three Power Five teams, but that's how you teach your team how to win," said coach Kim McNeill, who has her team at 3-0 in league play for the first time since ECU's 4-0 start in Conference USA in 2009-10. "When you go up teams that are better than you and teams that can test your character and kind of see where we are, I think that really has prepared us for conference play."
Monk, a senior from Greensboro, leads the Pirates at 15.3 points per game in six contests played. Thompson is second in scoring (12.4) and is the only player to start all eight of the Pirates' games.
USF was picked as the favorite in the AAC preseason coaches poll. ECU was ninth and already has wins over Tulane (third in preseason poll) and Cincinnati (fourth).
"We knew we were in for a challenge (versus Tulane), so the best thing we did and that we can do is to just buy in to the program," Thompson said.