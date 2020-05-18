Another weekend in college football roster turnover saw East Carolina pick up more potential impact players for next season.
One day after former Havelock High School four-star prospect and former North Carolina offensive lineman Avery Jones publicly committed to the Pirates, second-year ECU coach Mike Houston and his defensive staff received a potential key commitment from Appalachian State veteran D-Lineman Chris Willis on Saturday. Willis, who started five of the final six games for ASU in 2018 and redshirted last year while recovering from a preseason injury, posted on Twitter that he will play his final collegiate season at ECU.
"I was fortunate enough to win 43 games and win four consecutive bowl games and be a part of history with the (ASU) program," said Willis, who was listed on the Mountaineers' 2019 roster at 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds. "As a spring graduate, I am fortunate enough to have the opportunity to enroll in graduate school for my senior football season. With this being said, I have decided to continue my football career and obtain my master's (degree) in higher education at East Carolina University."
Willis, a Shelby native, played in 25 total games in 2017 and '18 for App. State, finishing with four career sacks.
Jones was on the Tar Heels' roster last year a 6-4, 305 redshirt freshman.
They join three other transfers, running back Chase Hayden (Arkansas), cornerback Nigel Knott (Alabama) and offensive lineman Justin Chase (N.C. State), who also recently made verbal commitments to play at ECU. They will be officially added to the Pirates' roster when they enroll in school.
ECU's roster currently has Hozey Haji-Badri as the only senior defensive lineman. He transferred in from ASA (N.Y.) College in January of 2019 and made 11 tackles in 10 games a season ago. There are seven freshman defensive linemen.