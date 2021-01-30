An updated level of intensity hit Clark-LeClair Stadium on Friday for the preseason No. 25 East Carolina baseball team’s first full intrasquad scrimmage.
ECU’s first scrimmage lasted six innings with players split into purple and gold squads. Multiple relief pitchers received opportunities on the mound, including veteran Matt Bridges and left-handed freshman A.J. Wilson as they try to finalize their bullpen roles.
“We need to play live baseball,” Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said during the team’s media day event Monday. “It’s one thing to go out there and do a coach-pitch scrimmage, but this is the pitchers facing live hitters and the batters face live pitching. That is what gets us prepared for Feb. 19. ... We’ll do whatever we can to play baseball and our guys are super excited. I know once they got back from Christmas, they’ve been looking forward to that Feb. 19 (first game) date. They probably feel like it’s tomorrow, but there’s a lot of work to be done between now and Feb. 19.”
Some players are being eased back into action, stemming from a Jan. 14 announcement by the university identifying a cluster of 10 positive COVID-19 cases within the Pirate baseball program.
“We do still have quite a few guys who are in the COVID-19 protocol, and we should get most of those guys back either late this weekend or early next week, depending on all the blood work and EKGs (electrocardiogram) and return-to-play stuff,” Godwin said during media day.
ECU’s infield has plenty of experience returning, led by shortstop Ryder Giles and catcher Seth Caddell, who is backed up by fellow junior Ben Newton. Second-year freshman Zach Agnos, who thrived as the Pirates’ leadoff hitter during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, also is back as the starting third baseman.
First base is a position where ECU has flexibility, including Thomas Francisco and freshmen Skylar Brooks and left-handed hitting Josh Moylan.
Francisco, who hit .423 with a home run and seven RBIs in nine games in 2020, also is a starting candidate in left field or at designated hitter. Second-year freshman Alec Makarewicz, whose most natural position is likely third base, has similar skills and versatility as a player who has been noticed by Godwin during practices at Clark-LeClair.
“He is a probably a guy who is not as talked about it as much, but he’s a stud and he can play third and play second and probably play shortstop, in a pinch, and play all outfield positions,” Godwin said. “He’s also a switch hitter. I know that guy is going to play for us. I don’t know if he’ll be starting on opening day, but there’s never been a guy in our program that has ever gotten more out every practice than that guy. That is the highest compliment I can give to any person.
“The intent on every groundball he takes, every batting practice session, it’s like he’s playing for the national championship every single day. That guy had a great fall and he’s had a great preseason up to this point.”