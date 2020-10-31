East Carolina’s early lead didn’t hold all the way to the end of a tense game Friday night at Tulsa.
The host Golden Hurricane rallied behind four second-half touchdowns to defeat the Pirates, 34-30, as Tulsa remained unbeaten in the American Athletic Conference this year. For ECU, it was a second straight close league loss and one that featured frustrating moments in the final minute especially for Pirate fans, coaches and players who thought they might have had the game won.
After the final buzzer and a Tulsa win, Pirate football coach Mike Houston was left speechless at times during his postgame news conference.
Tulsa’s game-winning drive featured a few moments when ECU looked to create a decisive stop. There was a late flag for pass interference thrown on a fourth down incomplete pass. Also, the Pirates got a strip by Jireh Wilson and fumble recovery by Ja’Quan McMillian, but the call was overturned and Tulsa retained possession. Later in the same drive there was a diving reception on the fourth down that was confirmed for another first down.
“I don’t have much to say. The kids played their butts off,” Houston said. “We should be singing the fight song right now. ... Our kids are absolutely devastated. ... It’s (a loss) I sure don’t understand. I just don’t know what to say to my kids right now and I’ve never had that happen.”
The hosts took their 34-30 lead on T.K. Wilkerson’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 29 seconds left to play. ECU (1-4, 1-3 American) then drove to the Tulsa 29-yard line and its final pass into the end zone at the buzzer bounced off a few leaping players and fell to the ground.
Freshman Rahjai Harris had a third straight 100-yard rushing outing with 118 yards on 21 carries, but it was his touchdown reception on fourth down that gave the Pirates a 30-27 edge with 4:24 remaining. Harris flanked out of the backfield and caught a 4-yard pass in the corner of the end zone on fourth-and-goal.
The Pirates intercepted senior Zach Smith twice before halftime and enjoyed a 17-3 lead at the half. C.J. Johnson had ECU’s second TD with a 25-yard score on a third-and-3 play versus a Tulsa blitz, making it 14-3, and Jake Verity made a 46-yard field goal with 1:58 until halftime.
A 17-point Tulsa third quarter created a tie and set the stage for a dramatic final quarter.
Tulsa (3-1, 3-0) marched down the field for a touchdown drive on the opening possession of the second half and later in the third quarter connected on a short field goal, making it 20-20 at the 4:15 mark.
Verity’s 21-yard field goal early in the fourth that would have made it 23-20 Pirates was blocked.
Holton Ahlers was 38-of-50 for 330 yards, three TDs and an interception in his return from missing the Pirates’ last game from COVID-19 protocols. He completed 18-of-20 passes in the first half, totaling 149 yards and two TDs. Rahjai Harris also had 12 carries for 75 yards during the first two quarters.
ECU’s Tyler Snead had 16 receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown.
A Warren Saba interception of Smith was on Tulsa’s first play from scrimmage. It helped set up a 16-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Snead on the ensuing drive for a 7-0 Pirate lead. Safety Shawn Dourseau had the other first-half interception.
The Hurricane converted three points off two ECU fumbles in the opening quarter. It was 7-3 Pirates going into the second and ECU cashed in a 10-play, 90-yard drive for a 14-3 lead with 10:42 until halftime.
Tulsa was playing its first home game of this season.