There were more fans at Clark-LeClair Stadium on Wednesday night compared to previous games in this COVID-19-altered college baseball season, and their patience was tested in a game that lasted nearly 5 hours and saw Old Dominion provide the final big swing.
Connor Norby hit a go-ahead home run to left field for No. 17 East Carolina in the seventh inning, but Andrea Dalatri later crushed a three-run homer to left in the top of the 12th in a 6-5 ODU win. Dalatri, a reserve freshman and brother of former North Carolina pitcher Luca Dalatri, hit his shot for a 6-3 lead with one out off Zach Agnos, who was the 16th pitcher of 18 total used in the game.
“(Norby) had a big swing and the momentum was in our dugout and we couldn’t close it out,” Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said. “It goes back to probably (last) Friday night when we had to use all those pitchers. ... We can’t keep having to go to (Matt) Bridges and Cam Colmore and (C.J.) Mayhue. We can’t, or they are not going to be full strength at the end of the season. (Carter) Spivey will be available out of the bullpen Friday, so that will help us, and Gavin (Williams) will be available Saturday and Sunday.”
ECU (6-2) battled and scored two runs in the bottom of the 12th, getting RBI singles by Thomas Francisco and Agnos off Noah Dean before Dean recorded the final out on a 3-2 pitch to seal a save and win for ODU (6-2). With Agnos on first base, Dean got Alec Makarewicz, who finished 3-for-5, to fly out to center field on the 3-2 pitch.
The first 11 innings featured frequent substitutions and momentum shifts.
Agnos sparked the Pirates, who used 10 pitchers, when he hustled for a leadoff double to begin the ECU seventh, followed by a Makarewicz single up the middle. Ryley Johnson later drew a key two-out walk before Norby came to the plate and lined an 0-1 pitch off the fourth pitcher for ODU, Brett Smith, into The Jungle for a 3-2 Pirate lead.
The homer was Norby’s second of the season and part of his 2-for-6, two-RBI performance from the leadoff spot in the batting order, but the night was extended by an ODU run in the ninth inning.
After Bridges hurled a dominant top of the eighth, the visitors loaded the bases against him in the top of the ninth with no outs. Shortstop Ryder Giles moved to the pitcher’s mound and was able to end the inning with the score tied 3-3 after the Monarchs scored on an RBI groundout.
ECU struggled to solve steady Old Dominion left-handed starting pitcher Tommy Gertner in the first handful of innings. He breezed through 4.2 frames with six strikeouts, three hits allowed and two walks, leaving with his team up 2-0 thanks to a pair of solo home runs by the visitors.
“Our offense lost the game and I’m the hitting coach, so you can blame me,” Godwin said. “We struck out way too many times and had a bad approach against a starter, which we had pretty good information on him and were chasing his changeup out of the zone. That’s on me and I’ll take it. I thought our pitching was good enough to win, especially early, and we can’t keep depending on having a one-run lead going into the ninth inning and those guys continuing to have to pitch in stressful situations.”
The Monarchs’ second HR came in the top of the fourth on a hit by Carter Trice off Trystan Kimmel, who was the Pirates’ first reliever and went 2.0 innings with one run allowed on three hits.
Kyle Battle led off the game with a blast of a homer down the left field line. Pirate starter Garrett Saylor, who is usually a relief pitcher, then settled in and didn’t allow another hit in the rest of his two-inning outing.
Mayhue was ECU’s third pitcher and he lasted 1.2 scoreless, hitless innings with three strikeouts, two walks and a wild pitch. He was down on a 3-1 count with a runner on first base and two outs in the Monarch sixth when he was lifted for Colmore, who went 1.1 scoreless frames and was in line for the pitching victory until the Monarchs tied it in the ninth.
Colmore has pitched in six of the Pirates’ eight games. Mayhue has appeared in three of the last five.