ECU Hoops huddle

East Carolina player huddle before a game in Minges Coliseum earlier this season. 

 Houston McCullough/ECU Athletics

East Carolina's men's basketball game for Wednesday at Cincinnati was postponed because of a positive COVID-19 case within Cincinnati's team and contact tracing of student-athletes.

This is the Pirates' second postponement since Christmas day. ECU was not able to play at Wichita State on Dec. 30 because of COVID issues within ECU's program.

ECU (7-3, 1-3 American Athletic Conference), which is scheduled to host Temple on Saturday at noon and the Pirate women also play Saturday in Minges Coliseum against Houston at 3:30, has Cincinnati on its schedule again for March 7 in Minges in the final regular season game for both teams.

The Bearcats played at Wichita State on Sunday, losing 82-76 to drop to 1-4 in the AAC.

