Stemming from a 28-3 victory at Temple, East Carolina’s football team had a focused and positive start to its preparations for the SMU game.
The Pirates are set to conclude their season Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium versus the Mustangs already with two American Athletic Conference wins and looking to secure their most league victories since a 3-5 AAC mark in 2015. ECU (2-6, 2-5) was on a four-game losing streak prior to its rout of the struggling Owls.
“Obviously, it was a much more enjoyable end to the weekend this week,” Pirate coach Mike Houston said Tuesday during his weekly virtual news conference. “We took a good look at the film from last Saturday and made some corrections, and you see some things we did very well. We went out and had a short practice Sunday afternoon and spent the remainder of Sunday and yesterday and this morning breaking down SMU, which is a quality football team and had a little bit of extra time to get ready for us. They come in 7-2 and fresh with one of the best offenses in the country. ... The kids are motivated and excited for the challenge and just very excited for the chance to really finish the season strong.”
SMU was scheduled to play Houston last Saturday, but the game was postponed to Dec. 5 because of positive COVID-19 tests within Houston’s program.
ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert announced Monday the ECU-SMU game will be the Pirates’ final contest of this unique season.
“I was really shaky a few weeks back with these last two games and were we going to be able to play the Temple game and the SMU game, and it looks like we’re going to get both of them in,” Houston said. “It was touch and go. There was hesitation, from that standpoint, to schedule another opponent. There’s also some financial implications. Dorms and dining halls close on Sunday, so you talk about housing and feeding a team for 200 people for another week. Obviously, that is a significant financial piece.
“There are some pieces and other factors in place that I’ll be glad to discuss postseason that internally we are aware of and maybe everybody in the surroundings are not. We just felt like all things considered, we needed to make sure we finish this season that we have on paper and keep our focus right there.”
ECU never trailed against Temple, using a 60-yard touchdown reception by C.J. Johnson and 95-yard kickoff return touchdown by Tyler Snead as big plays for early momentum. Holton Ahlers completed only 50 percent of his passes with 11-for-22 accuracy for 182 yards, but he totaled three touchdowns with two passing and one rushing.
Shorthanded Temple had to start a fifth-string walk-on quarterback and finished the game with 95 yards passing. Interceptions for the Pirates went to safety Shawn Dourseau and linebacker Bruce Bivens. Dourseau is tied for the team lead with Ja’Quan McMilllian and injured Warren Saba with two INTs for the season.
“We want to have the kind of practices we talked about Sunday and have that kind of practice today with everybody trying to sync and on the same page,” Houston said. “It’s going to take a lot of focus and a lot of effort, but I do think we have positive momentum coming out of being able to pull it off up in Philadelphia when whether we were going to play or not was really in question. I think that positive momentum we can use to build on this week.”