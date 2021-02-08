SMU’s steadiness in the second half in Minges Coliseum on Monday night ensured it a 71-56 win over East Carolina.
For ECU, there were too many missed shots when it counted most.
ECU created one tie after halftime, but the Mustangs otherwise led for the entire second half for a 3-1 record in their last four games and to secure a regular-season sweep over the Pirates. ECU (8-8, 2-8 American Athletic Conference) has gone 0-2 since it upset top-10 Houston, losing at Memphis on Saturday and to SMU in games that were both competitive in stretches, but the Pirates also failed to reach the 60-point mark in each outing.
Monday’s game was tied, 49-49, with 8:22 remaining before the Mustangs rallied for an eventual double-digit advantage thanks to their defense and rebounding and missed shots by ECU. The Pirates made one field goal, which came inside the final 40 seconds for a 69-56 deficit, after the tie.
“We have to make shots, because it’s a make-or-miss league and that’s the bottom line to it,” ECU forward Jayden Gardner said.
The Pirates’ final lead was 14-13 just under the midway point of the opening half. ECU finished 2-of-14 from 3-point range and SMU (11-4, 7-4) was 4-for-22.
“Our offense was terrible,” Pirate coach Joe Dooley said. “We’re 3-for-27 from 3 (the last two games combined). We looked like we were running in sand. I did think we battled back and when we got it to 49-all we got a little bit of a rhythm, but then it was untimely missed layups and untimely missed free throws and untimely turnovers. When you’re playing and especially on easy shots like (missed) layups, it just takes all the momentum away from you.”
Gardner scored 23 points with nine rebounds on the same day he was named AAC player of the week for averaging 22.0 points and 12.0 rebounds last week. That was highlighted by a 21-point, 15-rebound command performance in the Pirates’ 82-73 win over then-No. 5 Houston last Wednesday.
He and Bitumba Baruti played most of the second half with three fouls each. Point guard Tremont Robinson-White, who was scoreless and missed all six of his shot attempts, finished with four fouls.
ECU’s first 3-pointer was a swish from the top of the key by J.J. Miles, making the Pirates 1-for-11 from the outside and reducing SMU’s lead to 47-40 with 11:04 remaining. Another Miles 3 cut it to 49-47, and Gardner banked in an inside shot to create the 49-49 deadlock at the 8:22 mark.
A 12-3 run by the visitors put them in control, creating a 61-52 advantage when Mustang big man Ethan Chargois dropped in a hook shot over Gardner at the 3:29 mark.
Veteran guard Kendric Davis scored a game-high 25 points and had eight assists for the Mustangs, who had three games postponed in January and did not play Saturday versus South Florida as scheduled. They were led again by assistant coach Yaphett King in place of head coach Tim Jankovich, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 25.
“Davis dominated the game, I thought, on both ends,” Dooley said. “He gets easy baskets.”
ECU 7-foot starting center Ludgy Debaut was ejected for a Flagrant 2 technical foul after stepping on Chargois with 5:59 left in the first half. The Mustangs scored the next five points and led 30-24 at halftime.
Debaut was limited to two points, two fouls and one rebound in 10 minutes.
Seldom-used Edra Luster filled in at times in the paint. He came into the night with 15 total minutes for the year and ended up scoring two points with three boards and a foul in eight minutes.
“You can’t tell, and I would like to give Ludgy the benefit of the doubt because I’ve never seen him do that before, but that impacts your team,” Dooley said of the ejection. “You can’t put yourself in that situation where they can make those judgement calls. All three referees looked at it and all three agreed.”
Gardner was whistled for his third foul with 16:47 left to play. He didn’t foul the rest of the way.