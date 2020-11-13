Tremont Robinson-White and Noah Farrakhan might be East Carolina's best options to play point guard, but they are not the only options.
ECU basketball coach Joe Dooley on Thursday referenced sophomore Tristen Newton's versatility as a shooting guard or point guard during his Zoom virtual news conference with local reporters. Newton was the main fill-in for Robinson-White when Robinson-White was injured to start last season, and it was the 6-foot-5 Newton from El Paso, Texas, who continued to thrive from there to finish second in the American Athletic Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio and with averages of 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
"You're going to see different variations and hopefully we'll be able to play all three of them, but I do think you'll see Tristen at the point because he enables you to score and he has good height," Dooley said. "When you look at his assist-to-turnover ratio last year it was outstanding, especially as a freshman. I think Tremont has shot the ball a lot of better and Noah, from the beginning, has been a lot better shooter and continues to get better. A lot of it will depend on matchups and who we are playing against and their size. One of those guys would have to play the two-guard (if playing together) and if it's a big physical 2, that might be a little bit of a problem. But I do think we can play a lot of faster if you have two points guards in the game."
ECU's season is scheduled to begin Nov. 25 in Estero, Fla., against Indiana State, which paused all team activities from a player testing positive with COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Pirates' first home game is set for Dec. 5 versus Radford.
Newton had 114 assists and 59 turnovers in his rookie season. Farrakhan (6-2, 170) is now a rookie to watch for the Pirates after he won a sectional championship as a senior at Patrick School in Hillside, N.J., and has the speed and skills to potentially be an impact player as soon as ECU's first few games while wearing No. 3 for the Pirates.
Robinson-White and fellow guard Tyrie Jackson both battled injuries early last year as part of their debut season with the Pirates. Robinson-White missed the first seven games.
"We've been pretty good and we've had some guys out here and there with having some ankles and contact tracing and a little bit of everything, but Jayden (Gardner) has been back full-throttle," Dooley said of Gardner, a 6-7, 235 junior and the AAC's leading scorer a year ago. "He was out probably the first two and a half weeks and he's back and going full throttle. Hopefully by the latter part of the week, we'll have 17 of the 18 guys on the court. ... (Jackson and Robinson-White) have both been healthy. Tyrie was excellent (Wednesday) with a really good day, and Tremont feels much better physically. You can see he has his pop back and I do think he has his burst of speed back."
Top SC recruit to Pirates
Coach Kim McNeill and the East Carolina women's basketball team announced three recruits who signed national letters of intent to join the Pirates for the 2021-22 season.
The trio included 6-foot Laila Acox, who is rated as the No. 1 recruit in the state of South Carolina by A1 Sports and SC Southern Hoops. She averaged 16.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game during her junior season at Blythewood High with 14 double-doubles.
“Laila is a phenomenal athlete with a great basketball pedigree from her father who played professionally," McNeill said in a release. "She rebounds at a high level and her versatile, inside-out style will fit in well with the way our team plays.”
The other two signees were Iycez Adams (5-11, forward, Kernersville) and 5-7 guard Paige Lyons from Norcross, Ga. Adams was the first player to verbally commit to the Pirates for this class, and Lyons' early prep career included winning a state championship as a freshman and making the state title game the following year.
In-state golf additions
East Carolina's men's golf program received signed national letters of intent from Carter Busse (Davidson) and Tyler DeChellis (Clayton) during the early signing period.
DeChellis is the top-ranked golfer in the North Carolina Golf Association Junior Boys’ rankings, enjoying 11 top-six finishes in the last two and a half seasons. Busse is ranked sixth and helped his Norman Charter team win the 2019 2-A state title when he was a sophomore.
"We are so excited to add two players both ranked in the top 100 in the country who are also two of the best players in our home state," coach Andrew Sapp said in a release.