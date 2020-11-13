Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHEAST CAPE FEAR RIVER NEAR CHINQUAPIN AFFECTING DUPLIN COUNTY. NEUSE RIVER AT KINSTON AFFECTING LENOIR COUNTY. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON AFFECTING GREENE, PITT AND LENOIR COUNTIES. TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE AFFECTING PITT COUNTY. FOR THE CONTENTNEA CREEK...INCLUDING HOOKERTON...MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS. ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE. * AT 9:00 PM EST THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT AND CONTINUE RISING TO A CREST OF 18.9 FEET EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 19.0 FEET, SECONDARY ROADS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER ARE FLOODED. INUNDATES PORTIONS OF PITT-GREENVILLE AIRPORT. WATER REACHES A FEW HOMES NEAR THE RIVER. MOST OF RIVER DRIVE, IN GREENVILLE, FLOODS ALONG WITH THE STREETS IN RIVERWALK TOWNHOMES. &&