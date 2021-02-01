East Carolina football announced on Monday the hire of Chris Foster from Georgia Southern as its running backs coach, replacing the void left by De’Rail Sims.
Sims left ECU for Louisville earlier in the offseason.
Foster spent the last five seasons as running backs coach at Georgia Southern, which ranked fifth in the country in rushing yards per game (267.1) a year ago and and also was top 10 in 2019 and ‘18. Foster also had served as GSU’s recruiting coordinator and was elevated to associate head coach in 2019.
“Chris’ credentials are wide-ranging and certainly well-respected in our business,” Pirate head coach Mike Houston said in Monday’s release. “His reputation as a leader and communicator runs deep and have few equals in our business and we’re thrilled he is a Pirate. In addition to his documented success in the run game, his relationships and ties in our state and region will provide quite a recruiting impact for our program.”
The Pirates’ top two rushers last year were both freshmen in Rahjai Harris, who averaged 78.0 yards per game, and Keaton Mitchell, who amassed 443 ground yards behind Harris’ 624. Each player also caught a receiving touchdown.
Foster played at Gardner-Webb from 2000-03. He also coached there and at Appalachian State early in his career.
In all, the Chesnee, S.C., native, with a 17-year collegiate coaching career has mentored 12 all-conference selections, a pair of All-America honorees, a league rookie of the year pick and helped produce five National Football League players.