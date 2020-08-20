East Carolina’s football team did not practice Thursday and has indefinitely paused all football activities.
An ECU alert from Thursday late afternoon indicated that 10 positive COVID-19 cases were associated with the football team.
“Today’s decision to pause all football activities comes in consultation with our medical staff after reviewing our latest test results,” athletics director Jon Gilbert said in an ECU athletics release. “We will continue to monitor all of our student-athletes on campus and take all the necessary actions to follow all safety protocols established at the local, state and national levels.”
The athletics release also said: “All affected individuals will be isolated based on medical guidelines. Contact tracing will be conducted for close contacts per University protocol and those identified individuals will be quarantined.”
This is the second time the Pirates have stopped workouts since mid-July.
ECU’s opening game is scheduled for Sept. 12 against Marshall in Greenville.
Football practices at Appalachian State and North Carolina also were paused this week amid COVID-19 clusters.
UNC began online-only instruction for students on Wednesday. N.C. State announced Thursday it also is shifting to online classes starting Monday.
ECU began classes Aug. 10. The university had not announced a change to online-only, as of Thursday evening.
The Pirates did not hold any athletic activities from July 15 through July 21, after the athletics department reported 27 positive COVID-19 tests among its first 452 tests of student-athletes, coaches and staff.
Preseason football camp began July 31, including using multiple fields during traditional practices in an attempt to spread coaches and players. Scrimmages were held in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Aug. 8 and Aug. 14, and another scrimmage was planned for Friday of this week.
“This thing is real and it’s one of those things, just like anything else, that you don’t believe it’s real serious until it happens to you,” ECU coach Mike Houston said after Tuesday’s practice.