Offensive linemen might comprise at least one-third of the East Carolina football newcomers for next season.
ECU coach Mike Houston said Tuesday to expect the Pirates to add up to six O-linemen via the traditional signing route and transfers. In the defensive secondary and at receiver and running back on offense, ECU is aiming to find the right recruits as the Dec. 16 early signing period is approaching.
“Across the board on the offensive line, those guys came so far and I’m just really pleased with that group going into the offseason,” Houston said Tuesday after the Pirates on Saturday completed a 3-6 campaign highlighted by a 3-5 American Athletic Conference record. “Noah Henderson is going to be back, so he will make a recovery (from missing this entire season injured), and we look forward to getting him in shape and back on the field this spring. We have some young guys who are in the program right now who are going to be brought along, and we do plan on adding some older players to this mix to give us the depth and the size we need. ... We do plan on adding as many as six offensive linemen to that room, in a combination of high school kids and transfers.”
In addition to Henderson, a tackle who started as a freshman in 2019, and freshman starter Nishad Strother from this year, Houston pointed to Avery Jones along with freshmen Trent Holler and Walt Stribling, who earned valuable playing time. Jones, a 6-foot-4, 299-pound sophomore who transferred from North Carolina to ECU during the summer, started ECU’s final eight games at left guard.
The Pirates currently have 10 players verbally committed, who they aim to sign with maybe only a few or up to a handful more prospects to complete this small class. The commitment list includes a pair of offensive linemen who are each 300-plus pounds in 6-6, 310 Canaan Clark from Cumming, Ga., and Hueytown (Ala.) High School product Richard Pearce.
“I’m proud of our young group and I really like our current roster,” Houston said. “We have to make sure we are very cautious, but very direct, in who we bring in to that group, because what we have right now is the culture that we said we wanted to create.”
One of the skill players and highest-rated recruits among ECU’s current commits is three-star receiver Javonte Sherman (Valdosta, Ga.). He committed to the Pirates over Illiinois and others and will be a key final signature for ECU to secure on Dec. 16.
How recruiting classes are shaped at East Carolina and other schools will be heavily impacted by decisions made by current players, given that all college football players retain the class they had this year for next season. That includes not only seniors who come back for another year, but in ECU’s case having its top two running backs in Rahjai Harris and Keaton Mitchell remaining as freshmen entering next season.
“Of all the damage the pandemic has done, from financial impacts to obviously, there have been families that have been devastated by this virus, the one positive for our program is that extra year of eligibility for the entire roster,” Houston said. “I went through the room a little bit and told them that (quarterback) Holton (Ahlers), you’re going to be a junior next year, and (linebacker) Bruce Bivens, you’re going to be a senior next year. Rahjai and all those freshmen D-linemen, they’re going to be freshmen next year. The difference is, though, they have a tremendous amount of experience now.
“Experience is something you cannot create, and you can’t replace it. We have a special moment, right now and for the next eight months, to be able to capitalize on that extra year of eligibility and take an experienced group of freshmen and develop them.”