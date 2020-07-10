East Carolina had a full and updated football roster for its transition from player voluntary workouts to the first summer access phase of mandatory workouts involving coaches, albeit games and the college football schedule became cloudier later in the week.
ECU, Marshall and other teams on college football’s Week 0 schedule were allowed to begin the summer access period on July 6. The next transition phase could come July 17 to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week, including up to six hours of walk-throughs with a football, eyeing the possibility of starting preseason camp July 31.
The Pirates are scheduled to host Marshall on Aug. 29.
But announcements by conferences stirred up questions about what college football might look like in the coming weeks and months, including the Ivy League not playing any fall sports and the Big Ten’s announcement Thursday of limitings its teams to conference games only. The Atlantic Coast Conference delayed competition in all Olympic starts until at least Sept. 1.
The Pirates enrolled all members of their latest football recruiting class into the university and on the official roster. The recent addition of former Arkansas running back Chase Hayden, who is listed as a 5-foot-10, 205-pound junior, also gave the team all of its expected transfers except for Ryan Jones. Jones (6-2, 231) started three games for Oklahoma at linebacker as a redshirt freshman in 2018, but is expected to play offense at ECU and complete his transfer and be added to the roster at a later date.
North Carolina and Ohio State stopped their voluntary workouts from positive COVID-19 tests within their athletic departments. UNC reported 37 positives among a total of 429 athletes, coaches and staff tested.
A statement from the NCAA released late Thursday night read: “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact college sports nationally, the NCAA supports its members as they make important decisions based on their specific circumstances and in the best interest of college athletes’ health and well-being.”