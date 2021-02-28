A high-scoring Saturday resulted in East Carolina baseball's first loss of the season.
No. 22 ECU lost 10-7 at Georgia Southern. The Eagles took control of the contest with a six-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning, which gave them a 9-5 advantage.
The Pirates (5-1) led 2-0 on a two-run home run by freshman Josh Moylan in the fourth, then Moylan hit a two-run double the next inning for a 5-3 edge. He finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and Lane Hoover 2-for-3 with two runs scored before Hoover left the game after a collision.
ECU used five different relief pitchers, including rare struggles by C.J. Mayhue and Skylar Brooks who faced seven combined batters and didn't record an out. Mayhue was charged four runs on four hits and a walk.
Starter Jake Kuchmaner gave up five runs on seven hits in 4.2 frames with five strikeouts and no walks. A positive for the Pirate bullpen was Nick Logusch throwing 1.1 scoreless innings.