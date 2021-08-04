Stemming from East Carolina being picked to tie for eighth place with Navy in the American Athletic Conference football preseason media poll, ESPN analyst Rene Ingoglia later Wednesday coined the Pirates as a potential surprise team in the league.
There are 11 teams in the American, which will not have divisions for the second straight year. The Pirates went 3-5 in the AAC in 2020 to finish tied for eighth with Tulane.
"We've always been looked over, and we might be a surprise team to other teams, but we're not going to be a surprise team to ourself," ECU fourth-year quarterback Holton Ahlers said during the American's virtual media day event. "We hold ourselves very accountable in what we do, and we take everything personal. You're talking about being predicted to finish eighth and I don't think any of us strive to finish eighth. We'll see how it is at the end of the year."
Cincinnati and UCF are expected to be leaders again in the conference. The preseason favorite Bearcats received 22-of-24 first-place votes.
"It's definitely motivation, to me, to keep working harder," ECU cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian said. "I want to be at the top of the list. I don't want to be tied with anyone."
Behind the Pirates and Navy were Temple and then South Florida in last place. SMU was third, Houston fourth and Memphis fifth.
"Until somebody knocks (Cincinnati) off, they are the best team in the league," ECU coach Mike Houston said of the Bearcats, who were unbeaten in 2020 until a loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. "Certainly, they are the preseason favorite, but this is a tough league with a lot of depth. You just never know week in and week out, and I like our chances in every game we play, but it's going to be a dogfight every week."
American commissioner Mike Aresco answered questions about conference realignment, in reaction to Oklahoma and Texas recently announcing their plans to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in a move that could be followed eventually by more movement within multiple leagues.
"If a conference isn't stable then who knows what its future is, whereas this conference is and we think we have a great future here," Aresco said. "We have talked about our teams and why they should stay, but I think for the most part, we have talked about what our future is and we have been cohesive when one never knows what is going to happen. ... I have not reached out to anyone at the Big 12, but we never talk about whether anyone reaches out to us. I just don't want to even discuss it.
"I've observed recently that other commissioners are hinting at adding teams, and some of them are even more than hinting, but we don't discuss these things publicly."
UCF received the other two first-place AAC votes. The Knights were preseason favorites each of the last three years and finished 5-3 in league play a season ago before an offseason coaching transition from Josh Heupel to Gus Malzahn.
Cincy has moved to the forefront thanks to its consistency -- a 31-6 record since a 4-8 record in 2017.
"We probably should have won one game (in 2017)," Bearcat coach Luke Fickell said. "So (veteran players) have been through those really tough times and I think, so far through this offseason, they have handled it really well with expectations and a lot of the talk. I know they are really hungry to kind of get this thing rolling and quit being about all the other talk, but let's be about the new year."